Donald Trump indicted: what it means and what will happen next | American News





Donald Trump is facing federal criminal charges for the mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate.

However, given the upcoming legal battles, it may take months, or even years, before a jury is asked to return a verdict or a plea agreement is reached.

The former US president called the investigation a “witch hunt” and said it is a “dark day” for the United States.

Here’s what you need to know about the process and what to expect along the way.

1:16 Why has Trump been indicted again?

What is an indictment?

An indictment is a written statement of the charges against a person filed by a grand jury, a panel of up to 23 people who consider whether there is probable cause for which the individual committed a crime.

What is the case about?

The federal indictment follows an investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith into whether Trump broke the law by keeping hundreds of documents, some top secret, at his property in Palm Beach, Mar-a -Lago, and if he sought to obstruct the efforts of the government. to retrieve the records.

Trump insisted he had the right to keep the documents classified when he left the White House and claimed – without evidence – that he had declassified them.

It is one of several ongoing investigations involving Trump, who has already been charged in New York with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Why was special counsel involved?

Mr Smith’s appointment was an acknowledgment by US Attorney General Merrick Garland of the politics involved in an investigation of a former president and current White House candidate.

Mr. Garland himself was selected by President Biden, whom Mr. Trump is seeking to challenge for the White House in 2024.

Special advocates are appointed in cases where the Department of Justice perceives itself to have a conflict or when it is deemed in the public interest to bring in someone outside of government and take responsibility for a case.

What are the fees?

The actual indictment against Trump remains sealed, but the federal grand jury would have charged him with seven counts, including obstruction of justice.

According to NBC News, one of the charges against Trump falls under the Espionage Act.

Will Trump be arrested?

The 76-year-old revealed he was due in court in Miami at 3pm on Tuesday, meaning he will not be arrested.

Trump is already under the constant protection of the US Secret Service.

What other investigations is the former president facing?

1:04 “I’m an innocent man,” says Trump

What will happen next in court?

Trump will be arraigned before a federal judge and may be asked to enter a plea when the charges are brought against him during a formal arraignment.

A judge will set the terms of release after hearing from prosecutors and the defense.

This could see Trump, through his attorneys, pledging to attend future proceedings, not break any laws and abide by any travel restrictions or notification requirements.

In the coming weeks, the two sides are expected to discuss the timeline for the government to turn over evidence to Trump’s team in a process known as the discovery and processing of classified documents in the case.

The defense will also prepare any pre-trial motions, such as dismissal of charges or exclusion of evidence.

Read more: Analysis: this case will shake the United States

Will Trump be imprisoned?

Highly unlikely.

Factors a judge weighs to determine whether to detain someone before trial include a defendant’s flight risk, danger to the community, and a violent criminal record.

Will he have fingerprints?

Federal criminal defendants must be processed before or after their court appearance, which includes the collection of fingerprints.

However, it is unclear if he will be required to give a DNA sample.

Does a federal indictment prevent Trump from running for office?

No, neither the indictment nor a conviction would prevent Trump from running or winning the presidency in 2024.

The New York case also demonstrated that the criminal charges actually spurred his fundraising.

The campaign said it had raised more than $4m (£3.2m) within 24 hours of the indictment being published, beating its previous record after the FBI raided the property from Trump to Mar-a-Lago.

Could a trial take place before the 2024 elections?

This is a matter that will largely depend on the federal judge handling the case.

Trump’s legal team will likely want to delay a trial until after the election, and prosecutors may want to push for the case to be resolved long before the winner of the Republican presidential nomination is decided next summer. .

