PBNU backs any president after Jokowi
JAKARTA – General Chairman of the Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), Yahya Cholil Staquf, stressed that Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) will support whoever is elected later in the 2024 elections. This statement was made by Gus Yahya after he met President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta.
Gus Yahya said that elections are just a procedure that should be adopted regularly to determine a government. Once the elections are over, whoever is elected must win the support of the people.
“When this procedure is over, whoever is elected, whoever becomes the government is the government of all the people of Indonesia. He must be supported, he must be obeyed,” Gus Yahya said at the presidential palace complex, Jakarta, on Friday. (9/6/2023).
For this reason, he reminded the public that it was not necessary to continue the attitude of antagonism between the various supporters. Gus Yahya also pointed out that elections are not a war that must be waged to fight the enemy.
“We don’t need to continue the antagonism between different supporters. So it’s just a procedure, it’s not jihad fisabilillah, it’s not Badr war, it’s not a matter of life or death. It’s just a matter of procedure to determine government officials, in this case the president, and the legislature as well, simultaneously,” he said.
He also continued, NU is not a political party. It is therefore not in a position to provide political support. However, NU will try to keep the community alive peacefully, harmoniously and not be hostile towards each other due to differences in political opinions.
“The only thing NU will do in this regard is to try as much as possible to help maintain peace and harmony in society. There will be no antagonism, there will be no hostility between groups because of this type of political agenda,” he said.
Gus Yahya said that all the strength of NU will be directed for the benefit of the nation and the country. “Everything that is directed for the benefit of the nation and the country is approved by Nahdlatul Ulama,” he said.
During a meeting with President Jokowi, Gus Yahya said he did not discuss politics. Gus Yahya also pointed out that NU is not a political party. It is therefore not in a position to provide political support.
“No there, because I guess not should it be NU time say politics has no place,” said Gus Yahya.
At this meeting, Gus Yahya admitted to asking Jokowi for permission to hold an interreligious and intercultural dialogue forum. This agenda, he said, was to animate the ASEAN forum in September.
“He has given his permission. Now we are ready for anything, we only have to seek advice on the implementation timeframe as we also hope that the President can open and give a keynote speech during the forum” , did he declare.
Gus Yahya added, sunday – sunday what President Jokowi is doing regarding the 2024 elections is reasonable. According to her, sunday – sunday carried out by the President to fulfill his responsibilities as Head of State in maintaining stability.
“Whether say with his coalition party, it’s quite natural sunday – sunday. We sih did not see the problem sunday – sunday“But it’s a matter of the president’s efforts to fulfill his responsibility to maintain stability,” he said.
Joko’s speech
Circulate on social networks Jokowi’s speech during the third national working meeting of the PDIP which was in fact held behind closed doors. Jokowi said Ganjar was better than him at having better communication with people.
“(The years) 2024, 2029, 2034 will be a springboard for us to move from a developing country to a developed country. Only this opportunity will we be able to take advantage of it quickly or not. But, I am sure that Mr. Ganjar Pranowo can do it later,” Jokowi said in a fragment of the circulating video.
“Seen as a product, Pak Ganjar has everything, communication with people. I see, I go back and forth, I don’t know, I’ve been with him thousands of times, with people it’s also good, crispy that’s itNo kayak I’m not flexible enough,” Jokowi said.
PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto confirmed the video fragment of President Jokowi’s speech. “Everyone applauded, because President Jokowi’s statement shows that he is preparing his successor. Starting with white hair, wrinkled face, courage, then very good political communication, all that remains is to move forward together,” Hasto said.
According to Hasto, Jokowi’s statement is also a sign that Ganjar is his successor who will continue the programs of the current government.
“Of course, and what was conveyed by Mr. President Jokowi also provided various agendas, strategic steps that need to be carried out by the party. So in this national meeting, we formed a special team to meet various winning suggestions from President Jokowi,” Hasto said.
