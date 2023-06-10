Politics
Erdoan appeals to Wall Street veterans as economic chaos looms – POLITICO
Since his re-election, Recep Tayyip Erdoan has signaled a sea change in economic direction as he tries to stave off a looming balance of payments crisis in Turkey.
Late Thursday, the country’s official gazette announced former Goldman Sachs banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as the country’s first female central bank governor. This followed the eye-catching reappointment earlier in the week of Merrill Lynch veteran Mehmet Imek as finance minister.
The dismissal of Simek by Erdo five years ago was one of the triggers of the latest Turkish financial crisis.
Both face a huge challenge: inflation is near 40% and the central bank is rapidly depleting its foreign exchange reserves after using desperate and unsustainable methods to postpone a currency crisis until after last month’s election. It sold nearly two-thirds of its total gold holdings of more than 80 tonnes in April alone, according to analysis by the World Gold Council.
They are in a very deep hole, Paul McNamara, chief investment officer at Swiss asset manager GAM, told POLITICO.
The current account and the budget are deeply in deficit, and international financial markets are effectively closed to Turkish borrowers. The lira, which was less than four to the dollar when Simek was fired five years ago, hit a new all-time low of 23.64 on Friday and has lost more than a fifth of its value since the first round elections. in May. GAMs McNamara said he expects it to stabilize closer to 30 than 25.
Foreign debts are maturing and much of the central banks’ remaining reserves have already been pledged, in order to uphold a promise Erdoan made years ago to domestic savers that they would be able to convert their savings back into dollar liras at a specific rate.
Todd Schubert, head of fixed income research at Bank of Singapore in Dubai, expects a sharp course correction in the coming weeks. Erkan, he notes, will likely have to raise interest rates to somewhere above 30%, from 8.5% currently.
Erdoan had pressured previous governors to cut rates well below the level of inflation, insisting that high interest rate payments were a driver of inflation. When Governor Naci Abal defied him and hiked rates two years ago, he was fired within days.
This time it’s… different?
This kind of behavior raises doubts as to whether Erkan and Simek will have the authority and time to turn back. In 20 years of rule over Turkey, the mercurial populist Erdoan has rarely been able to stick to the kind of orthodox policies that traditionally bring stability, and McNamara has expressed doubts that this time will be different.
It will become hugely unpopular, he warned, with a nod to what he called “the Abal precedent”.
It must be assumed that if [imek] is ready to register, then hell will have the power to enact the necessary reforms, Schubert said. We have reason to be optimistic. But let’s see if this becomes reality, no one can honestly say they know the answer to that question right now.
While some factors are working in favor of the new teams, tourism is buoyant and oil prices have fallen significantly, international markets are still likely to err on the side of caution, at least until they see some financial support. official for a credible course of reform, from deep-seated donors. pockets.
In the past, this would have meant a bailout of the International Monetary Fund, accompanied by sweeping spending cuts and structural reforms. But the stigma associated with submitting to conditions dictated in Washington and the availability of other deep-pocketed donors such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, both of which have a vested interest in maintaining the country’s greatest military power region, make this path unlikely, analysts say.
There may also be residual doubts about Erkan’s ability, personally, to deliver. While imeks’ reputation emerged unscathed from his tenure as finance minister, Erkan’s academic credentials and experience with Goldman are somewhat tarnished by a seven-year association with First Republic Bank, which culminated in a stint as co-CEO.
The FRB collapsed dramatically less than 18 months after Erkan left it as the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening exposed glaring shortcomings in its management of interest rate risk. Erkan left in 2021 at a time when US inflation was starting to roar, but before the Fed started raising rates. At the time of publication, she had not responded to a request for comment.
“Her resume clearly shows that she’s very smart,” Schubert said, pointing to degrees from Princeton and Harvard Business School. “But it takes more than being smart. As the head of the central bank, you have to walk that political tightrope.”
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/erdogan-taps-wall-street-veterans-as-economic-chaos-looms/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
