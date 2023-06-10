Top Jokowi! RI’s wealth skyrocketed to Rs 11.454 trillion





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is recorded as having a total state asset value of IDR 11.454 trillion through 2021. The value of these assets has increased by IDR 7.543 trillion since 2014. Based on the Central Government Financial Report (LKPP) which has been audited by the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK), it appears that the total state assets in 2014 reached IDR 3,910 trillion. Recognized current assets, long-term investments, fixed assets, long-term receivables and other assets have increased since 2014. The largest increase was in fixed assets of IDR 4.232 trillion. Total fixed assets in 2014 reached IDR 1.714 trillion and then increased to IDR 5.947 trillion in 2021. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT For long-term investments, it increased by IDR 2,168 trillion, then other assets increased by IDR 585 trillion. Next come current assets, which increased by IDR 506 trillion, and the smallest increase was that of long-term receivables, which reached IDR 51 trillion. In hindsight, total state assets under the leadership of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) also saw an increase. LKPP data shows that the increase in total state assets under the leadership of President SBY reached IDR 3,059 trillion. All state assets ranging from current assets, long-term investments, fixed assets, long-term receivables to other assets also recorded an increase from 2004 to 2014. It was recorded that current assets increased experienced the largest increase of IDR 3,059 trillion. Total current assets in 2004 amounted to IDR 86 trillion compared to IDR 262 trillion in 2014. Then, the second largest increase was in fixed assets worth IDR 844 trillion. This increase was followed by long-term investment of IDR 176 trillion and other assets reaching IDR 551 trillion. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Discover the 3 “entrusted” of Jokowi for Menpora Dito Ariotedjo (pgr/pgr)



