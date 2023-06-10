Politics
PM Modi’s visit to US will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon
Washington:Prime Minister Narendra ModiIndia’s visit to the United States this month will set new benchmarks for bilateral relations and big announcements are likely to be made on defense industrial cooperation and the strengthening of India’s indigenous military base. India, the Pentagon said.
Prime Minister Modi will undertake his first state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden this month. During his four-day visit starting June 21, the US President and First Lady will host Modi for a state dinner on June 22.
“When Prime Minister Modi comes here to Washington for a state visit later this month, I believe it will be a historic visit setting new benchmarks for the relationship,” the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Foreign Affairs said. Indo-Pacific Security, Ely Ratner, during a panel. discussion at the Center for New American Security on Thursday.
“I think (the visit) will be seen as similar to how Japan two plus two earlier this year was a pivotal moment in the relationship. People will see this visit by Prime Minister Modi as a real stepping stone for US-India relations,” he said.
Ratner said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently visited India to advance a number of bilateral issues and prepare the ground for the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington by finalizing particular agreements and initiatives. on which the two countries are working.
“Among the priorities is a clear strategic alignment around the issue of co-development and co-production between the United States and India on the defense side. It is a priority for Prime Minister Modi to strengthen India’s indigenous defense industrial base, as well as advancing military modernization,” he said.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval launched the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) initiative here in January to try to boost technology cooperation between the US and India and he There’s a very strong defense component to that as both countries look to progress.
“I know that there have been efforts in this direction in the past. Sometimes there is skepticism, is it going to be real this time? And my answer is I think all the signs are pointing to yes it’s going to be real and we’re going to have some very big historic and exciting announcements following the Prime Minister’s visit in terms of particular projects around industrial cooperation of defense,” Ratner said.
“We are also strengthening our operational coordination in a number of different places. Lots of focus on the Indian Ocean, lots of focus on the undersea domain, as well as new domains, space and cyber and new efforts around information sharing,” he said. declared.
“If you look at the development of the US-India relationship, it’s truly amazing how much the relationship has evolved over the past two decades. That is true now more than ever,” he said.
Ratner said the two countries are seeing increasing strategic alignment.
“From our perspective, from India’s perspective, we again share a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. A strong partnership between the United States and India is an essential ingredient in realizing this vision. It’s what both sides have understood that from India’s perspective and from the United States’ perspective, that a closer partnership is going to be key to manifesting that vision,” he said. he declares.
The United States, India and several other world powers have spoken of the need to ensure a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific amid China’s growing military maneuvers in the region.
China claims almost all of the disputed South China Sea, although Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.
Dear reader,
Over the past four years, IsMojo has revolutionized the coverage of North East India with our crisp, impactful and unbiased coverage. And we don’t say that: you, our readers, say that about us. Thanks to you, we have become the largest independent multimedia digital news platform in North East India.
Now we need your help to sustain what you started.
We fiercely protect our independent status and wish to remain so: it helps us to deliver quality journalism, free from bias and agendas. Whether it’s traveling to the most remote areas to cover various issues or paying honest salaries to local journalists to encourage them, we spend our money where it counts.
Now we seek your support to remain truly independent, impartial and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we can’t do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
THANKS,
Karma Paljor
Managing Editor, eastmojo.com
“One of the main thrusts of the bilateral defense relationship and one of the things that we were talking about, while we were in Delhi, is this ongoing US effort to support India’s military modernization,” Ratner said. .
“Integrating our defense industrial base is more of a co-production, a co-development, and I think it’s based on the belief that a stronger India, able to defend its own interests and its sovereignty, is good for the United States,” he said. .
Read also | SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against Manipur internet ban
Related
Latest stories
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eastmojo.com/national-news/2023/06/10/pm-modis-us-visit-will-set-new-benchmarks-for-bilateral-ties-pentagon/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump has been indicted by the Justice Department. Here’s what it means so farExBulletin
- PM Modi’s visit to US will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon
- Top Jokowi! RI’s wealth skyrocketed to Rs 11.454 trillion
- Breaking Bad actor and comedian Mike Batayeh dies at 52
- Texas Tech football names Tyler Shough starting quarterback
- Pakistani members of Tehreek-e-Insaf threaten to quit the party, claims Imran Khan
- Candlelight Open Air: The Best of Bollywood and Tollywood – Toronto
- Salton Sea May Reduce Earthquakes As They Shrink – NBC7 San Diego
- U.S. visitors flock to Juarez entertainment fair
- Australia prevents a sloppy day from turning into disaster
- Lane wins the PGA TOUR Canada card in dramatic fashion
- Join Local Guides to help Google Maps users and earn rewards