Trump has been indicted by the Justice Department. Here’s what it means so farExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump visits campaign volunteers at Grimes Community Complex Park on June 1 in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP .

For a former president to face federal charges would be a big deal in and of itself. This has never happened in this country before.

But add to that, the charges go down as said former president comes forward and leads the primary to get his old job back, and you have something truly unusual and extraordinary.

Only in Donald Trump’s America.

No one knows how it ends, but here are four things to think about to try to make sense of it all:

1. Little has affected Trump’s trajectory so far. It’s hard to see why this time would be any different, at least in the short term.

We can’t know for sure how these accusations will affect Trump’s chances at the GOP nomination.

What we can point out is what has already happened. Surprisingly, remember, this isn’t Trump’s first indictment.

After the one in New York in March, stemming from those silent payments to women he allegedly had relationships with, and the FBI raid of his Florida home in that document case, his hand only got stronger for the nomination.

And, even after Trump was found guilty of assault and defamation in a civil lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded millions, that still hasn’t changed. In fact, Trump was met with raucous applause when he poked fun at Carroll during a town hall on CNN the following day.

2. Trump spent years undermining the Justice Department and the FBI, and it helped isolate him from his base

Witch hunts. Deep State. Politically motivated investigations. We have all heard the talking points. Most of them are bunks, but they stuck with Republicans. Because he’s stuck, he isolates Trump to some degree.

That’s part of why so many elected Republicans have felt comfortable coming out after the indictment and lashing out at the Justice Department and even falsely alleging that President Biden had something to do with it.

That’s not how the Department of Justice works. But Trump has managed to sow distrust in once revered institutions with the help of a conservative media, driving the country to the point where he could be both impeached and twice indicted while still keeping a grip. closes on about a third or more of the GOP base.

3. Watch his Republican rivals. Are they starting to drive home the message that Trump is too weak a candidate to take on Biden?

Some GOP candidates have openly criticized Trump.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement after the indictment saying Trump had become a distraction and should end his campaign.

Before all of this was revealed, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence said of his former boss that “anyone who puts themselves above the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is probably the most critical of Trump. He said at his New Hampshire launch event that Trump is “mirror obsessed”, “never admits a mistake”, “never admits a fault and always finds someone else and something”. something else to blame for everything that goes wrong, but finds every reason to take credit for everything that goes right.”

It’s a role Christie enjoys and it’s a clear voice that the GOP primary lacked. But realistically, the Republican audience for the Hutchinsons and Pences and Christies is pretty small at this point.

Christie and Pence were quiet Thursday night, however, and most of the cast not only refused to criticize Trump, but sued the Justice Department. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and a host of congressional Republicans claimed the DOJ had been “gunned down” against Trump and complained of a double standard.

“The militarization of federal law enforcement poses a deadly threat to a free society,” DeSantis tweeted. “We have witnessed for years uneven enforcement of the law based on political affiliation. Why so zealous in prosecuting Trump and yet so passive about Hillary [Clinton] or Hunter [Biden]? The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, eliminate political bias, and end militarization once and for all.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, the tech entrepreneur, who is also a candidate, went so far as to say that on the first day of his presidency, he would forgive Trump.

At the same time, there is a salient point to be made, which is just beginning to gain traction with leading GOP candidates, and that is that Trump is a weak candidate in the general election, which cost the Republican election.

DeSantis is the leading alternative to Trump right now and has begun to argue that Trump is constitutionally limited by the 22nd Amendment to only be able to serve four more years in office.

With the field crowded, if they all turn their attention to Trump and make some of these points forcefully, then it’s possible that some “Maybe Trumpers” will start to pull away, especially if the details of the act of charge end up being prejudicial.

But so far they have largely shown a reluctance to go after the man they aim to beat for the nomination, largely because they fear his supporter base.

4. This 2024 election is going to be really weird

It is truly remarkable. There is a candidate, a former president who now faces two indictments, with trials stretching on for months, one in New York is scheduled for next year.

And those aren’t even the only potential charges Trump faces. There’s still the case in Georgia over Trump’s scheme to overturn the election results there and yet another federal criminal investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

If Trump is found guilty and faces jail time, he could still run for president and be on the ballot, even if found guilty of a crime, he could not vote in Florida. (He can thank DeSantis for his hardline stance on convicted felons and voting.)

It’s a very strange place for the country, and that doesn’t even take into account that Trump and Biden are said to be the two oldest general election candidates in US history, and that they’re both unpopular.

