Former Pakistani President Imran Khan’s dissidents create new party amid criticism

Islamabad, June 9 (EFE).- Former leaders and members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the formation of former President Imran Khan, have announced the creation of a new party amid criticism from collaborators of the leader of the opposition, who accuse the dissidents of having the support of the army.

This is how PTI politician Hammad Azhar referred to it on Friday, who pointed out on Twitter that “the parties of kings”, a euphemism for those who are supported by the all-powerful Pakistani army , will not pose a challenge to Khan in the face of general elections scheduled for the end of the year.

“These parties work best in a sort of political vacuum, when other parties or leaders are discredited or unattractive to the people, which is not the case now,” he added, insisting that Khan “is at the zenith of his game”. popularity”.

More than a dozen former leaders and members of the PTI announced Thursday the creation of this new political party, called Istehkam-e-Pakistan (Pakistan Stability), after their departure from the party of Khan in recent weeks.

The leaks came amid the country’s political crisis and the threat of martial lawsuits against opponents of violent protests a month ago, when thousands of PTI supporters set fire to and destroyed property and military installations following the arrest of the charismatic leader.

Khan was arrested by the Rangers paramilitary force on May 9 in an alleged corruption case, and released three days later on bail. According to the PTI, some 7,000 people were arrested on those days, including many of their leaders.

The leader of the new party announced by the dissidents is Jahangir Khan Tareen, one of Khan’s closest confidants until 2020.

Tareen, however, has been disqualified from running for office since 2017, after the Supreme Court convicted him of misdeclaring assets.

“We have to get Pakistan out of the current chaos, which is destroying the country,” Tareen, flanked by former PTI members, told a press conference yesterday.

The announcement of the new formation adds to speculation that the army was trying to establish a party as a viable alternative to Khan.

The former prime minister was removed from office in April 2022 in a vote of no confidence, and Khan has accused the military of orchestrating his downfall.

Since then, Khan has continued to push for the electoral lead, while facing a wave of lawsuits against him, the continued trickle of departures of senior officials from his party and the government’s decision to ignore the judicial measure. which required the celebration of several regional elections. in May. EFE

