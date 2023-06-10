Xi, Ramaphosa hold phone talks on bilateral ties, Ukraine crisis





Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, pledging to promote China-Africa relations and calling for favorable terms to resolve the Ukraine crisis. Xi said China and South Africa are two major developing countries and the two have special friendly relations like brothers. China-Africa relations are of significant strategic importance in safeguarding the common interests of developing countries and guiding China-Africa solidarity and cooperation, Xi said. He said this year marks “the year of South Africa” ​​for the BRICS, and the development of bilateral relations faces significant opportunities. China is ready to work with South Africa to improve bilateral relations, build a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future, jointly practice genuine multilateralism, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and make more just and equitable international order. China, Xi said, supports South Africa, as the rotating president, to successfully host various BRICS cooperation activities this year. South Africa highly appreciates and is deeply proud of the strong and high-level strategic partnership with China, Ramaphosa said. Cooperation between the two countries benefits Africa, he said, adding that South Africa is committed to working with China to promote the continued development of South Africa-China relations. South Africa will deepen communication and coordination with China and other BRICS members to enhance BRICS cooperation, Ramaphosa added. The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis. Ramaphosa said South Africa supports China’s position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and hopes relevant parties can resume negotiations at the earliest. A peace delegation made up of leaders from six African countries, including South Africa, will travel to Russia and Ukraine to press for an end to the crisis as soon as possible, he added. Xi told Ramaphosa that China’s position on the Ukraine crisis was consistent, namely to promote peace talks. The Chinese leader said he hoped all parties would create favorable conditions to resolve the crisis through dialogue, adding that it was good that President Ramaphosa and leaders of relevant African countries had formed a peace delegation. to travel to Russia and Ukraine. It is also hoped that the world’s peace-loving countries that uphold justice can make a rational voice to promote the peace talks, Xi said.

