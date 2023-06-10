The government will respect the decision of the deputy extending the mandate of the KPK





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD has said the government will abide by the Constitutional Court (MK) ruling on the tenure of the Commissioners of the Security Commission. eradication of corruption (KPK). “Given the arguments among academics, practitioners and constitutional experts, the government has decided to abide by the decision of the Constitutional Court,” Mahfud said during a press conference at the presidential palace complex here on Friday. The Coordinating Minister’s remarks were made after he presented his analytical report on MK’s decision on the KPK leadership mandate and its retroactive implementation to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). On May 25, the MP ruled in favor of judicial review of Article 34 of KPK Law No. be five years instead of four. Mahfud said the government would respect the ruling as it is final and binding, although there are disagreements with the court on several aspects. One aspect on which the government disagreed with the court is the decision to apply the new leadership term retroactively to the current term. Therefore, the current KPK commissioners, whose terms are expected to end by the end of the year, would continue to serve until the end of 2024. “When the MP decided that the term of the KPK commissioners would be five years and apply to the current term, the government will abide by the Constitution, which states that the MP’s decision is final and binding,” Mahfud remarked. Adhering to MK’s decision despite all the disagreements showed that the government followed the position of the Constitution, he claimed. “As (the government) has constitutional civility, we must adhere to MK’s decision, because once we disrespect it, the future government will disrespect MK’s future decisions,” the Coordinating Minister remarked. Related News: Ministry pledges to support KPK in improving anti-corruption index

Related News: KPK Helps Papua Government Better Manage Asset Data

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/284616/government-to-abide-by-mk-decision-extending-kpk-leadership-term The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos