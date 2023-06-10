Arvind Kejriwal seeks review of High Court order, June 30 hearing

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned the Gujarat High Court for a review of the March 31 order of HC quashing the 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) ordering the Gujarat University to provide degree information on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra. Modi to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Admitting the case on Friday, the bench of Judge Biren Vaishnav issued a rule to the Respondents, University of Gujarat, Chief Information Commissioner, then CIC Professor Mr. Sridhar Acharyulu and Union of India and posted the matter for hearing June 30.

In his plea for review, Kejriwal argued that while the Court in its March 31 order, based on submissions by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the University of Gujarat, noted that the PM’s degree Modi is available on the University of Gujarat website. However, the plea adds, the same is not correct because only an office register (OR) is available on the website, which is different from the original diploma.

Our readers may note that earlier, SG Mehta had submitted before Gujarat HC that the said degree is available on the University of Gujarat website and it could be verified by Kejriwal.

In this context, Kejriwal requested a revision of the judgment on the grounds that the said “diploma” is not found on the official website of the University of Gujarat, arguing that the contested judgment suffers from the apparent error on reading the file.

“That the statement that the “diploma” is available on the official website of the original petitioner (Gujarat University) was only made orally on the day of the final hearing i.e. 9th February 2023 , without there being any specific pleadings or documents produced in this written request. Therefore, the applicant here (Kejriwal) could not verify the statement by searching the original applicant’s official website. There was no possibility of carrying out such a verification. That what appears to be uploaded is an “OR” which cannot be the subject’s degree, as claimed by the original petitioner and, therefore, the claimant’s statement that the “degree” is uploaded to their official website does not seem to be correct“, reads the review plea.

Kejriwal also said that he took the help of people with special knowledge on the subject to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the official website of the University of Gujarat and from said analysis it emerged that the ‘diploma’ ‘ is not uploaded online as claimed by the University before the CH.

Further, the review plea also disputes the imposition of Rs. 25000/- cost on Kejriwal stating that the procedure was initiated suo moto by the then CIC, Prof. M. Sridhar Acharyulu, which shows that ‘he did not persist in the case, as the HC made clear in his judgment

“…it appears from the file itself that the applicant (Kejriwal) did not file any request for information and only wrote a letter dated 28.04.2016 which was also in response to a letter from CIC. It appears from the file itself that the applicant never asked the ClC to treat him as an applicant for the purposes of the said information either. The proceedings were taken over SUO MOTO by CIC, which clearly shows that the applicant never insisted or persisted in the matter…In such admitted factual circumstances, it is wrongly observed that the applicant persisted in the case. case by seeking information and therefore charges are imposed on the Applicant. This is also an error that emerges from the record of the CAV judgment“, adds the plea.

Read more about Gujarat HC’s March 31 judgment here: No ‘public interest’ involved in disclosing details of PM’s degree; Arvind Kejriwal scoffed at intention of RTI law: Gujarat High Court