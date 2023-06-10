Who is Pratik Doshi, a long time aide to PM Modi who married FM Nirmala Sitharamans daughter? | India News





NEW DELHI: The daughter of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parakala Vangmayi, recently married in a simple ceremony at a hotel in the Jayanagar area of ​​Bengaluru. Sitharaman’s daughter, Parakala Vangmayi, married Pratik Doshi, a native of Gujarat. The marriage was celebrated according to the Brahmin tradition. The wedding took place in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt without ostentatious arrangements or VIP guests, according to a report. A video of the wedding surfaced on social media showing Parakala in a pink saree and green blouse, while Prateek wore a white pancha and shawl. FM Sitharaman wore a Molakalmuru sari for his daughter’s wedding. Who is Pratik Doshi? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s son-in-law, Pratik Doshi, is a resident of Gujarat and an associate in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) since 2014. He is currently employed as a Special Duty Officer (OSD) in the PMO. In June 2019, Doshi was elevated to the rank of joint secretary. The finance minister’s son-in-law is a graduate of the Singapore Management School. A longtime PM Modi He previously worked as a research assistant in Gujarat Chief Ministers Office (CMO) when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state. The PMO website states that Pratik Doshi works on the research and strategy wing. His role is to provide secretarial assistance to the Prime Minister in terms of the Rules of Government of India (Distribution of Business), 1961 with matters including but not limited to research and strategy, according to the PMO website . Interestingly, Pratik is known to keep a low-key profile and he is also not active on social media platforms. Wangmayi, who was born on May 20, 1991 in Chennai, also stays away from public view. FM Sitharamans’ daughter, Vangmayi, works as a feature writer for Mint Lounge’s Books and Culture section. She holds an MA from the Department of English, University of Delhi and an MA in Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University. The Vangmayi-Prtik Doshi wedding was a very low-key affair as no VVIPS, and no senior political leaders were invited to the wedding ceremony which was held at a private hotel in Bangalore. Only close relatives of both families attended the wedding in Karnataka. A video of the wedding, which was celebrated as Hindu wedding traditions, also surfaced online showing Udupi Adamaru Mutt’s seers blessing the newlywed couple. Sitharaman’s husband, Parakala Prabhakar, is a political economist, who served as a communications adviser and held a post in the government of Andhra Pradesh between July 2014 and June 2018.

