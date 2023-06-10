How Albanian Dominates the World Stage

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s speech in Singapore last week deserves more attention. Not only was it its first major foreign policy statement on the world stage, it was a profound and nuanced expression of the challenges Australia faces in balancing diplomacy with its national interests and security in a reconfigured global order. .

Albanese was the keynote speaker at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue, the premier annual Asia-Pacific advocacy forum in Singapore. And, just as he exceeded the expectations of the opposition and their cronies in the media on national policies working with a clear goal to address Indigenous recognition, elder and child care, budget and Helping with the cost of living in a non-inflationary way, his words showed he was more than ready to engage with world leaders. His address was that of a statesman speaking honestly and directly about Australia’s foreign and national defense strategy at a very difficult time, both economically and geopolitically.

Part of this context is Australia’s role as a broker in the increasingly fractured superpower rivalry of the United States and China, at the same time as it strengthens its military relationship with the first .

Albanese attempted to respond to China’s anger over AUKUS and Quad’s strategic alliances between the United States, Australia, India and Japan, echoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s phrase that they would work as partners and not as competitors. His rationale for increased Australian military spending that will lift the defense budget above the traditional 2% of GDP was the intention to be a stronger partner and more effective contributor to stability in our region. He added that multilateral institutions are key to writing the rules and keeping them relevant. But strengthening the rules and enforcing them also depends on our capacity.

In announcing the AUKUS deal a few months ago, Albanese made a big deal of the extent to which it had gone to protect Australia’s sovereignty. However, I’m afraid I don’t see that. I seriously doubt that I will live long enough to see an Australian-built nuclear submarine within the specified time frame, although I have little doubt that initially the government will lease, say, three Virginia-class submarines from the United States. United. My concern is the necessary training of the Australian Navy and Ultimate Command will most likely see it primarily under US directives within these timeframes. Where is the sovereignty in all this?

That said, given the range of key themes that Albanese has sought to address and their importance to our ongoing discussion of Australia’s role in the region and defense investment, I am disappointed that his speech in Singapore has not received more media and political attention. To some extent, that’s an understandable omission given the slew of news surrounding the Ben Roberts-Smith judgment, though I would argue that some media in the News Corp and Nine stables are unsurprisingly reluctant to give credit where it goes. is due to the Prime Minister.

For those who missed it, Albanese’s words were worth absorbing, analyzing and debating, and it’s worth revisiting more of its key points.

Albanese began by emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue between the superpowers, ironically given that plans had failed for a meeting between their respective senior defense officials on the sidelines of the event.

Building on Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s recent comment that major powers have a heavy responsibility to maintain stable and viable relations with each other, Albanese expressed strong support for the Biden administration’s renewed efforts. to establish reliable and open channels of communication between the United States and China, because the alternative, the silence of the diplomatic freeze, only breeds distrust, only makes it easier for nations to award a mobile to misunderstanding, to assuming the worst of each other.

Just as Albanese has exceeded the expectations of the opposition and their cronies in the media on domestic politics…he has shown he is more than ready to engage with world leaders.

If you don’t have the dialogue pressure valve, if you don’t have the decision-making ability to pick up the phone, seek clarification, or provide context, then there’s always a much greater risk that assumptions spill over into irremediable action and reaction. The consequences of such a collapse, whether in the Taiwan Strait or elsewhere, would not be confined to the great powers or the location of their conflict, it would be devastating to the world. Therefore, as leaders of this region and as citizens of this region, we should do everything in our power to support the construction of this first and most fundamental guardrail.

It was perhaps the clearest demonstration of how the Prime Minister is rising above his critics, both in Parliament and in the press, as he continues to exceed the expectations of those who wanted him see fail. His predecessor, Scott Morrison, didn’t seem to care that neither he nor his ministers could pick up the phone to speak with their Chinese counterparts. Gone are the attempts by Morrison and former defense minister Peter Dutton to inflame Australia’s national conversations on foreign policy by channeling nonsensical American-style rhetoric of the Chinese threat.

Instead of working to strengthen ties with Pacific neighbors in Australia’s national interest, the coalition government has focused on scaremongering and saber-rattling, oblivious to the significant deterioration in relations key trade with China. And in the run-up to the 2022 election, Dutton doubled down on his statements about the need to prepare for war. It is a strategy for which the Coalition has paid a heavy price in terms of lost seats in Victoria, NSW and Western Australia.

In contrast, last week Albanese highlighted the need for constructive engagement and dialogue as fundamental to relations with China. At the same time, he stressed that they weren’t naive about this process or its limitations. We recognize that there are fundamental differences between our two nations’ systems of government, values ​​and worldviews. But we start from the principle that whatever the issue, whether we agree or not, it is always better and always more efficient to act directly.

From that point on, he followed up with Australia’s strong national interest in preserving its trade relationship with China. This is significant considering the approximately $180 billion in exports that Australia sends each year to the country, its largest bilateral trading partner, which accounts for a third of its world trade. Here, he emphasized a mutually beneficial arrangement: it is also a recognition of the common interests of nations.

We have strongly advocated for the removal of all barriers to our trade. Not just because Australian producers benefit from the opportunity to export our high quality products and resources to our largest trading partner. But because China obviously benefits from being able to import them. It’s a win-win.

And that is how, in some respects, Australian exports to China are recovering from the setbacks of previous years, reaching a record high in March. Most of this is of course coal and iron ore. My main disappointment is that the Prime Minister did not then encourage a coordinated Asian response to climate change and the switch to renewable energy.

Albanese also stressed the importance of multilateral institutions and acceptance of the rules-based order. Above all, he cited this rules-based order as having been crucial to China’s success. While respecting China’s achievements in becoming the world’s economic powerhouse and lifting so many millions out of poverty, an extraordinary economic transformation [that] benefited not only its own population, it benefited our entire region, he observed that this economic miracle could not have been achieved in isolation: Above all, it is also due to our entire region. This has been made possible by a regional architecture that facilitates fair trade, encourages knowledge sharing, drives innovation and connects people through education, tourism, business and orderly migration.

And in that vein, Albanese carefully referenced respect for sovereignty in the context of the Taiwan dispute and the stability of the region as a whole. The success and survival of the rules-based order depends on both its fairness and its perception of fairness. Respect for sovereignty, not just for the greatest powers or the loudest voices, but for every nation. Sovereignty that gives each nation the right to determine its own destiny. To enjoy freedom of action and political independence. The right to make our own choices, to speak for ourselves and our interests, without outside pressure or coercion. Pursue opportunities for our people without fear of coercion or retaliation. Have confidence in the integrity of our borders, including our maritime areas and the control of our own resources.

If this breaks down, if a nation imagines itself too big for the rules, or too powerful to be held to the standards that the rest of us uphold, then the strategic stability of our regions is undermined and our individual national sovereignty is eroded, the prime minister said.

This speech has been carefully crafted to touch on the key issues in defining Australia’s engagement in Asia and its reasonable expectations of others. In my opinion, although it has never been said in those terms, our Asian neighbors have always seen Australia as a sort of countervailing force against the great powers and particularly China, to be open to the head , even on issues that matter to all of us, specifically economic integration and peacekeeping.

Albanian speech most effectively follows this narrow path. Finally, I point out, Australia has an adult in the room when it comes to the relationship with China.