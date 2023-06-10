The Invisible Hand – The Statesman





The role of the Pakistani military or the establishment in forming or breaking civilian governments in Islamabad is the country’s worst-kept secret.

Pakistan’s recently deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan once chosen establishments was picked with a generous boost from Rawalpindi headquarters in 2018, then was unceremoniously fired last year. First and foremost, Imran Khan is eminently qualified and experienced in mocking former Pakistani army chief General Qamar Bajwas for claiming to be neutral.

That Khan, the conceited Pathan of Mianwali, had begun to entertain seriously misplaced notions of his own invincibility – even against the shadowy presence of the suspicious generals in Rawalpindi, was to be his undoing.

The more experienced (and even more injured) Nawaz Sharif, played better after repeatedly paying the price for crossing red lines drawn by the Pakistani establishment and being expelled by generals in 1993, 1999 and even up to now. in 2017.

Nawaz Sharif who once alluded to the invisible hand of the establishment as Khalai Maqklooq (aliens) is now staunchly mute and zipped on the establishment as he ironically played a role in the ousting of his political enemy, Imran Khan, and paved the way for the anti-Khan Coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

While the roles have providentially and circumstantially turned, only the increasingly isolated Khan remains to struggle against the establishment, as all other politicians have come to terms with the inevitable role he will play.

Historically, establishment choices have not been linear, ideologically consistent, or predictable ~ they have essentially been driven by current needs. Generals selectively threw their weight behind various political parties and were sometimes even ambitious enough to create their own political parties, to do their bidding.

The Pakistani military’s unholy alliance with unbridled power began with the convoluted military coup of 1958, led by General Muhammad Ayub Khan. Prior to the coup, Ayub had displayed an incredulous reluctance to assume the role of defense minister to ostensibly save the armed forces from interference by politicians. Tellingly, he did not worry about the reverse perspective of the politician fearing interference from the armed forces. Soon, the Pakistani armed forces interfered in national politics, and the rest is institutionalized history.

The establishment’s first electoral game took place in 1964 when Field Marshal Ayub Khan was opposed to Fatima Jinnah, with the support of the Pakistan Muslim League.

It was a formidable challenge to the supremacy of the establishment which spared no effort to invoke the tactics of manipulation, coercion and narrative rigging, for its own ends.

The relatively more secular and progressive institution of the armed forces has had no qualms about adopting an element of jihadist rhetoric into its institutional scope, so long as it suited the cause.

Years later, another over-ambitious general was to deflect the arrow towards puritanism by changing the motto of the Pakistani army to Iman, Taqwa, Jihad fi Sabil Allah (Faith, Piety, Struggle in the path of God) ~ this was to to be a precursor to hidden ambitions that went far beyond the traditional role of generals.

General Zia-ul-Haq sent his former benefactor Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to the gallows and ruled Pakistan with an iron fist. Zia had made a hypocritical vow when taking over. My sole objective is to organize free and fair elections to be held in October this year. Shortly after the vote, power will be transferred to the elected representatives of the people. I give solemn assurance that I will not deviate from this schedule. He was driven from power by death in a mysterious plane crash, after another 11 years!

The post-Zia era of generals saw a wave of them joining political groupings or, like General Mirza Ali Beg, creating their own outfits like the Awami Qaiyadat party.

Some tactical political formations like the Islamic Jamhori Ittehad (IJI) were widely seen as an establishment-backed political alliance against the Benazir-Bhutto-led PPP. While the establishment had successfully backed the IJI, it fell out of favor with Nawaz Sharif and later manipulated his ouster.

Even Benazir’s ensuing dispensation drew ire from the establishment as his notorious agency ISI staged Operation Midnight Jackal to counter his party’s popularity.

In a continuing volte-face of switching sides, the establishment overthrew the Nawaz Sharif government in a coup led by General Parvez Musharraf.

Even Musharaff participated in partisanship by openly supporting the PML-Q in the dubious general election of 2002 and forming a docile and wacky government under his own presidency. After General Musharraf was deposed, he launched his own political party, All Pakistan Muslim League.

Although he was ineffective as a political force, the widespread accusations of treason could not be pursued against Musharraf as he had once represented the establishment.

Later, the establishment was to launch the creation of the third major party, i.e. Imran Khans PTI, to make yet another U-turn to support the forces it had ousted earlier, years earlier. .

Today, Imran Khan is the only plausible voice against the establishment. With the May 9 incident under its belt, the establishment is doing what it does best, which is to coerce, intimidate and crush the voice of the opposition and the demagoguery of the PTI, one by one. . There is now an exodus of PTI lawmakers, who are divorcing themselves from Imran under one pretext or another ~ the invisible hand of establishment pressure is evident and palpable. Almost as expected, every fugitive former PTI MP politely apologizes for the May 9 incident and joins other parties or creates rival factions.

The disintegration of the once formidable PTI is key to shaping the outcome of the looming elections, which the establishment will ensure will eventually provide a dispensation that no longer threatens its legitimacy, claims and over-rights. Imran Khan and the PTI (once selected by the establishment) are the last sacrificial lambs in Pakistani political life, as manipulated by the self-proclaimed neutrals or, more realistically, the extra-constitutional arm of the establishment .

For generals, it is never about individuals, ideologies, parties, or even popular perceptions ~ but about current necessities and demands that justify the Russian roulette that politicians play.

The author is Lt Gen PVSM, AVSM (Retd) and former Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Pondicherry

