Politics
Boris Johnson is asking Parliament for time at the moment and that is causing problems for Sunak
When Boris Johnson said on Friday he was leaving Parliament for the time being, it is rare that two words have been loaded with such a political threat.
Johnson quits parliament in a blaze of Trumpian anger, but he’s not leaving. Seen from Downing Street, Johnson is now a dangerous maverick, determined to do whatever he can to bring down Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
It’s personal. Sunak and the Whitehall machine prevented Johnson from presenting honors to a number of former prime ministers’ sidekicks, including a knighthood proposal for his father, Stanley.
Johnson also blames Sunak for his downfall, arguing his former chancellor stopped him from spending and cutting taxes as he fought to stay at No 10 last year.
Sunak’s resignation as Chancellor precipitated Johnson’s political demise. Spicy is how a cabinet minister described Johnson’s decision on Friday night.
On Friday night, some Tory MPs told the Financial Times that Johnson was finished, that he was a busted who jumped before being pushed by the parliamentary committee investigating the partygate scandal.
Good riddance, said a former Conservative minister. Another former minister said: It’s all sickening, including his track record.
But Johnson can still cause serious problems. The fact that he and his political soulmate Nadine Dorries are both stepping down as MPs with immediate effect is the first threat to the Prime Minister.
The last thing Sunak needs are two by-elections, both of which will be in the sights of Labour. Both competitions should take place before the summer holidays.
The seat of Dorriess Mid Bedfordshire would be a rock-solid Conservative seat in normal times with a majority of 24,664 in the 2019 election, but Labor will be confident of securing an upset under these circumstances.
Johnsons Uxbridge headquarters in west London are set to fall to Labour. Johnson’s majority of 7,210 in 2019 would have been hard to defend in the next general election.
There was already talk of Johnson doing the chicken run from his seat ahead of next year’s election, now that speculation is at a fever pitch in conservative circles.
The theory is that the Tories will lose the by-elections in Uxbridge and Mid Beds, but Dorriess’ former constituency will seek a heavy hitter to win it back from Labor in the general election.
A step forward Boris Johnson? The idea of Boris moving to Nadines headquarters is absolutely what people are 100% talking about, a senior Tory official has said.
Rather than face the ignominy of being kicked out of his seat following the partygate scandal, Johnson walked out claiming he was the victim of a rigged parliamentary process, echoing tactics deployed in the US by Donald Trump.
Should he regenerate as MP for Mid Beds in the next election, Johnson would be following in the footsteps of his hero Winston Churchill, who regularly swapped parliamentary seats.
Another option being discussed by Tory MPs would be for Johnson to seek selection as a candidate in his secure former Tory seat of Henley. Either way, he won’t make Sunak’s life easy.
If the Tories lose the next election and Sunak steps down as party leader, Johnson would also be able to emulate Churchill in 1945 by leading the Tories in opposition and seeking to bring them back to power.
It may sound fanciful, but so has Johnson’s career. Tory MPs have learned never to bet against a politician with massive appeal among the party base.
Few Tory MPs think now is the time to write Johnson’s political obituary. Rather, his decision to leave parliament immediately was a chance to go after Sunak and leave open the possibility of his return.
Many Tory MPs are fed up with the drama, which they say is helping to undermine any chance Sunak had of uniting the party ahead of next year’s election.
Johnson, a former journalist and former mayor of London, was the driving force behind Brexit and won an 80-seat majority in 2019 as Conservative leader.
His mandate coincided with the Covid crisis. The culture of deconfinement engulfed him and accelerated his departure as Prime Minister last fall.
Johnson recently cut a lone figure in Westminster and was one of 22 Tory MPs to vote against Sunaks’ plan to rewrite post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.
His Parliamentary fan club has shrunk in recent months, but rumors swirled around Westminster on Friday night that other die-hard Boris-ites could quit too. None, however, confirmed that this was their intention.
But with Johnson comes chaos. For Sunak, a prime minister seeking to restore order, that can only mean trouble.
.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/568010c2-a11e-498b-a934-e225e2d640aa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AirTags donated to the earthquake relief program were sold by officials instead
- Boris Johnson is asking Parliament for time at the moment and that is causing problems for Sunak
- Top 5 Bollywood Franchises Ruined By Big Superstars Like Salman Khan, John Abraham and…
- Campbell and Harrison earn All-America Honorable Mention Honors at NCAA Outdoor Championships
- I am demoralized by the fashion landscape: cult designer Martine Rose | Fashion
- Google, Salesforce, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft’s return-to-office plans
- With an eye on China, the United States and five allies condemn trade-related ‘economic coercion’
- Google and Microsoft’s generative AI experiments raise concerns for advertisers
- The Invisible Hand – The Statesman
- Altman: The potential of AI in improving India’s tech ecosystem is vast: PM Modi after meeting Sam Altman
- How Albanian Dominates the World Stage
- Kroning sponsors WTT Contender to grow Nigeria’s GDP