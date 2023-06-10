Boris Johnson is asking Parliament for time at the moment and that is causing problems for Sunak

When Boris Johnson said on Friday he was leaving Parliament for the time being, it is rare that two words have been loaded with such a political threat.

Johnson quits parliament in a blaze of Trumpian anger, but he’s not leaving. Seen from Downing Street, Johnson is now a dangerous maverick, determined to do whatever he can to bring down Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

It’s personal. Sunak and the Whitehall machine prevented Johnson from presenting honors to a number of former prime ministers’ sidekicks, including a knighthood proposal for his father, Stanley.

Johnson also blames Sunak for his downfall, arguing his former chancellor stopped him from spending and cutting taxes as he fought to stay at No 10 last year.

Sunak’s resignation as Chancellor precipitated Johnson’s political demise. Spicy is how a cabinet minister described Johnson’s decision on Friday night.

On Friday night, some Tory MPs told the Financial Times that Johnson was finished, that he was a busted who jumped before being pushed by the parliamentary committee investigating the partygate scandal.

Good riddance, said a former Conservative minister. Another former minister said: It’s all sickening, including his track record.

But Johnson can still cause serious problems. The fact that he and his political soulmate Nadine Dorries are both stepping down as MPs with immediate effect is the first threat to the Prime Minister.

The last thing Sunak needs are two by-elections, both of which will be in the sights of Labour. Both competitions should take place before the summer holidays.

The seat of Dorriess Mid Bedfordshire would be a rock-solid Conservative seat in normal times with a majority of 24,664 in the 2019 election, but Labor will be confident of securing an upset under these circumstances.

Johnsons Uxbridge headquarters in west London are set to fall to Labour. Johnson’s majority of 7,210 in 2019 would have been hard to defend in the next general election.

There was already talk of Johnson doing the chicken run from his seat ahead of next year’s election, now that speculation is at a fever pitch in conservative circles.

The theory is that the Tories will lose the by-elections in Uxbridge and Mid Beds, but Dorriess’ former constituency will seek a heavy hitter to win it back from Labor in the general election.

A step forward Boris Johnson? The idea of ​​Boris moving to Nadines headquarters is absolutely what people are 100% talking about, a senior Tory official has said.

Rather than face the ignominy of being kicked out of his seat following the partygate scandal, Johnson walked out claiming he was the victim of a rigged parliamentary process, echoing tactics deployed in the US by Donald Trump.

Should he regenerate as MP for Mid Beds in the next election, Johnson would be following in the footsteps of his hero Winston Churchill, who regularly swapped parliamentary seats.

Another option being discussed by Tory MPs would be for Johnson to seek selection as a candidate in his secure former Tory seat of Henley. Either way, he won’t make Sunak’s life easy.

If the Tories lose the next election and Sunak steps down as party leader, Johnson would also be able to emulate Churchill in 1945 by leading the Tories in opposition and seeking to bring them back to power.

It may sound fanciful, but so has Johnson’s career. Tory MPs have learned never to bet against a politician with massive appeal among the party base.

Few Tory MPs think now is the time to write Johnson’s political obituary. Rather, his decision to leave parliament immediately was a chance to go after Sunak and leave open the possibility of his return.

Recommended

Many Tory MPs are fed up with the drama, which they say is helping to undermine any chance Sunak had of uniting the party ahead of next year’s election.

Johnson, a former journalist and former mayor of London, was the driving force behind Brexit and won an 80-seat majority in 2019 as Conservative leader.

His mandate coincided with the Covid crisis. The culture of deconfinement engulfed him and accelerated his departure as Prime Minister last fall.

Johnson recently cut a lone figure in Westminster and was one of 22 Tory MPs to vote against Sunaks’ plan to rewrite post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

His Parliamentary fan club has shrunk in recent months, but rumors swirled around Westminster on Friday night that other die-hard Boris-ites could quit too. None, however, confirmed that this was their intention.

But with Johnson comes chaos. For Sunak, a prime minister seeking to restore order, that can only mean trouble.

.