Three important leadership lessons Narendra Modi could learn from Rahul Gandhi

It is foolish to expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deign to learn anything from anyone, let alone Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. But the fact is that the much reviled dad of national politics is now beginning to emerge as a serious counterpoint to “the invincible”.

Until about a year ago, it was almost easier to criticize Modi on social media than to like Gandhi on it. Even those who didn’t think he was such a bad guy thought twice about expressing their support for him on social media, knowing full well the mockery that would follow.

All of this is changing.

Starting with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and then with the huge Congress victory in Karnataka, the dad the tag has now fallen off. Gandhi came across as confident and caring, and someone much more likely to follow the chops than the prime minister. It is now Modi who becomes the recipient of less than complimentary labels.

Modis’ reluctance to act against Bharatiya Janata party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment by female wrestlers, has seriously tarnished his image as a protector of the Moms And alwayss in the country. Gandhi, on the other hand, took revenge for daring to speak out about the assault and exploitation that women across India routinely face.

Not that he will, but here are three important life lessons Modi would do well to learn from Gandhi at this point:

Listen to learn

In a recent speech at Stanford University, Gandhi shared a fascinating epiphany he had during the early days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra:

“We met what I would call the soul of our country and very quickly, within a week to ten days, a silence fell on us. We went from trying to explain things to people, this is why agriculture doesn’t work, this is how you should think about education, this is what the healthcare system should look like, etc to suddenly become silent and listen to them. We came into contact with an intelligence we had never seen, farmers, many of whom would say were uneducated, explaining things to us in a way we could only listen to in stunned silence. We have seen this over and over again with workers, small contractors, everyone. And so we stopped talking and started listening. We have heard stories of immense suffering and have seen very clearly that there is a huge disconnect between our politics and our people.

Perhaps Gandhi’s thorough ability to genuinely listen to the people on the ground had a ripple effect and played a role in Congress’s victory in Karnataka. He is right that there is power in silence and in empathetic listening.

Modis forte, on the other hand, is the monologue. He can also shut up, but usually it’s at the wrong time and for the wrong reason.

Humility

Daryl Van Tongeren, author of Humble: Understanding and using the silent power of an ancient virtuesaid, Humility is a way of approaching ourselves, others, and the world around us with a sense of sufficiency, unconditional value, and a value that opens us up to the world as it is.

However, no amount of ego seems to be enough for our Prime Minister and we can count on the finger of one hand the number of times he has actually issued a public apology. Incidentally, the word humility comes from the Latin word humus, which literally means earth or ground. A humble person is therefore someone who is down to earth and down to earth. Modi, with his great love for luxury and grandeur, is now seen as anything but.

Comic by Brant Parker and Johnny Harts The Identity Wizard comes to mind when we think of our Prime Minister. In one particular cartoon, the wizard peers into the vastness of space through a telescope. The king asks him what he is looking for.

The wizard responds, ‘The center of the universe,’ to to which the king replies: “Speaking”.

Gandhi, on the other hand, is increasingly seen as a humble and approachable leader who isn’t afraid to admit he doesn’t have all the answers.

Authentic communication

This may seem counter-intuitive since Modi is supposed to be the best communicator by far. The fact is, however, that while the Prime Minister may be a better speaker, the actual content of his speeches leaves much to be desired, as they are filled with self-promotion, booze and disdain for anyone who thinks not like him.

Gandhi, on the other hand, is perhaps not the most eloquent of orators. Its eloquence does not skyrocket, but it is undeniable that its content calls the best parts of human nature to love, solidarity, justice and egalitarianism.

Those who swore by Modi until even a year ago are suddenly not so sincere in their praise of their viswaguru. The loss of jobs, the lack of jobs and the brutal suppression of democratic voices are not in phase with the noble prime ministers rhetoric. Sooner or later, people get tired of the same old, the same old. It takes time, but substance ultimately wins out over style.

Modi will probably never learn anything from anyone (apart, of course, from his own role models in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and some of his other autocratic cronies around the world). But the rest of us would do well to learn the lessons the past nine years have tried to teach us.

Rohit Kumaris is a writer and educator.