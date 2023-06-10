The failure of Imran Khan’s uprising and its consequences





It’s an old adage: if you come for the king, better not miss it. Besides suicide, a coup is a crime in which people are punished if they fail. The unforgivable crime of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is that he targeted the real rulers of the country, the Pakistani military and their leader, and missed them. Now the military establishment and the ruling regime are going after him with a vengeance. The odds are heavily stacked against him. The Pakistani army is in a ruthless mood, which became clear in a series of press releases issued by the army spokesperson. But the latest statement issued after the meeting of training commanders of all senior ranks of the Pakistani army is the most worrying for Imran Khan.

Senior military officials are in a very bad mood and have made it clear that they will hold military trials not only against the perpetrators of the May 9 attacks on military installations, but also against the planners and masterminds behind the rebellion against the state and state institutions. . Simply put, the military has Imran Khan in their sights and accuses him of waging war on the state of Pakistan, a crime punishable by death. Moreover, the military has issued a warning to the cabal of judges led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, that it will not allow anyone to obstruct or thwart whatever it has in store for those who had the temerity to challenge the Pakistani army and target its bases.

In the past month since the failed Imrans putsch, the Pakistani military and government have done everything possible to dismantle Imrans’ political vehicle, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI). Using brute force, blackmail and intimidation (including arrests of family members, raids on residences, misbehavior with women and even their detention), the PTI is stripped of all political leaders in any consequences. A virtual deluge of desertions hit the PTI, stripping it of much of its second- and third-tier leadership. Such tactics have been deployed in the past against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after the 1977 coup, the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) after the 1999 coup, and the Altaf Husseins Muttahida Quami movement. (MQM) in 2016 after a controversial speech.

But even by Pakistani standards, the speed with which the PTI has disintegrated in Punjab and, to some extent, Sindh is quite breathtaking. Some of the most vocal and visible leaders, if also vitriolic and meaningless, like Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz Chohan, Aamir Kayani, Murad Rass and Imran Ismail dumped Imran and PTI after a twist of arms by the ISI and the local police. . Many of the rulers of Punjab, most of them very boastful and boastful, could not even endure a few days in jail and jumped ship. Some of them like former ministers Shireen Mazari and Maleeka Bokhari have given up on politics. Few holdouts in Punjab are under enormous pressure to quit or face the consequences. The only place where PTI leaders have not resigned en masse, so far, is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. But even then, it is only a matter of time before the military establishment organizes a splinter faction that removes much of the elected leadership.

In Punjab, a new Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) led by Imrans, the former right-hand man, financier and political critic Jehangir Tareen, has been created. Just as politicians were locked into the PTI by the military in the years leading up to 2018 and after that year’s elections, PTI deserters were instructed or encouraged to join Tareens IPP. According to some accounts, the efforts of some of the defectors to form their own small groups were nipped in the bud and told to go with Tareen or else As far as the party workers were concerned, they had to face to very nasty treatment reserved for the Hoi Polloi in the Land of the Pure. They were left helpless by the party, which disintegrated anyway.

So far, the crackdown has only targeted Imran Khan politically, not personally. But it’s only a matter of time. He managed to avoid being arrested, partly because the focus is on exhausting his street support, and partly because of the cover afforded him by a coterie of judges who are his loyal followers. . These judges uncharacteristically opposed the military. But something has to give in the next few days or weeks. The kind of blatant bias displayed by the judges cannot be sustained for very long. But as long as the military stays within the four corners of the law, its hands will be tied behind its back in an attempt to act against Imran or the judiciary. Neither the warnings nor the threats seem to work on the judges or even on Imran who remains defiant. It’s unclear if the challenge is because he’s unbalanced or because he’s confident, or even because he’s decided that if he has to leave, he will, in a burst of glory with the halo of a martyr. According to reports, the army even tried to offer Imran an exit route to distance himself from politics, hand over the reins of the party to someone else, go into exile, but he refused to take it. . Perhaps once the legal system is tamed, Imran will read the writing on the wall. But that’s a big if.

In the good old days, the military wouldn’t have hesitated to take a bite out of Imran. But times have changed and any drastic or hasty action could easily backfire on the military. That is why the Pakistani army is trying to stay within the constitutional framework while fixing Imran Khan. Even so, there is no way for the army to allow Imran to remain in active politics. Even the ability to let any kind of rear-end driving happen is virtually non-existent. Although the army reduces the PTI to shells, as long as Imran is there, even the shell is dangerous. The point is that while the military may have built Imran, his base of support is now far greater than what the military passed on to him in the form of elected leaders. This voting base will not be transferable to anyone without him. The new party, the IPP, will impact Imran organizationally, but it remains to be seen whether he will do so politically. Imrans’ support base has three components: diehard loyalists, the elected vote, and the floating vote. His loyalists have not yet deserted him in significant numbers; the elect are no longer with him; the floating vote will be split, but Imran is expected to get a substantial share. The way it plays out in the scrambles between Imran and the other parties is a toss-up. But because everything is so uncertain, the military will not want to risk Imran regaining power or even maintaining the balance of power.

The army is also not comfortable with the two old established parties PMLN and PPP. So they forged the IPP in hopes that it could emerge as a third force and more accurately hold the balance of power, allowing the military to hold the balance of power. This means that the military establishment is trying to ensure that as elections go on, no party emerges with a majority. In other words, a shared mandate is what the military wants. The fragmentation of politics might be in the best interests of the military but does not bode well for the country. The weak governments that result from this political engineering will hardly be able to make the terribly difficult decisions that must be made if an economic collapse is to be avoided.

The army’s problems are compounded by the fact that PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif seems to have grown wise in the army’s political games. The PMLN believes that if the army prepares the ground to clear it, then it must lay enough minefields for the army to be caught in the web it is weaving. The budget for the year 2023-24 seems to be designed with this in mind. It throws financial responsibility to the winds. It’s a populist budget, but with an empty treasury and a sinking economy. The canister will have to be carried by the guardians who will take over the reins of government in the PMLN and lead the country to elections. The Guardians will have to reverse the populist measures of the PMLN budget if they are to enter a new IMF program, which will have its own political repercussions.

Throwing the book on Imran and castrating him politically is unlikely to bring the stability that Pakistan so desperately needs. On the contrary, Pakistan could face even greater instability in the weeks and months to come, with the economy collapsing, politics unmanageable and terrorism spiraling out of control. Neither an election, nor a selection, nor even a coup d’état will be able to solve the difficult situation that Pakistan is facing because the whole state structure is working against the current.

The author is Senior Fellow, Observer Research Foundation. The opinions expressed are personal.

