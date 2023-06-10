Politics
Jokowi was ridiculed, labeled as Plonga-Plongo, but did not stop building the country
PDIP candidate Ganjar Pranowo was on the agenda for the Gapura Nusantara Volunteers declaration on Saturday (10/6/2023).
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, BEKASI – The presidential candidate proposed by the PDIP Ganjar Pranowo said, the president Joko Widodo became his mentor in government management. According to him, President Joko Widodo has set an example by moving the country forward.
“I have mentors in government. His name is Jokowi,” Ganjar Pranowo said while attending a statement of support from Gapura Nusantara volunteers on Saturday (06/10/2023).
Ganjar said President Joko had been branded as a person who was not fit to be a leader. However, President Joko Widodo has a populist character.
“Someone who is qualified as a diver. Someone who is not qualified as smart with a very thin body,” he said.
In fact, he said, when he stepped forward to become a contestant in the DKI Jakarta Governor election, President Joko Widodo is often the object of ridicule. Especially in the pose when his mouth is open.
“He has a task force uniform with a photo taken (pose annga?) and I discussed it with him. ‘Sir, of all the photos you liked during your campaign to become mayor, whether it was the governor until you become president, what photo do you like?” said Ganjar when recounting his closeness to Joko Widodo.
Ganjar said that although the photo with the open mouth pose was teased, it was the photo he liked the most. This means that Joko Widodo has no grudge against people who make fun of him.
“I feel father, our culture as Javanese, Solo people see, please insult me to the fullest, please insult me to the fullest. However, my steps will never stop to move this country forward. It was an amazing message from him,” he said.
Ganjar said, with all his limitations, with the PKI stamp at that time, that he had to lose in several places and contests. But Jokowi never gave up loving people who hate him: “Even in the regions that lost, his love was given to the regions that lost,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/rw0v2b377/ganjar-ceritakan-jokowi-diejek-dicap-plongaplongo-tapi-tak-berhenti-bangun-negeri
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi was ridiculed, labeled as Plonga-Plongo, but did not stop building the country
- Paul Geoffrey, actor of Excalibur and Better Call Saul, dies at 68
- WIAA Boys Tennis: won individual and doubles titles, including Watchmaker’s Second Crown
- Stock market today: Wall Street climbs higher, marking the 4th winning week for the S&P 500
- Cryptocurrency trader Coinbase is facing a regulatory earthquake
- The failure of Imran Khan’s uprising and its consequences
- US targets Binance and Coinbase government ready to regulate crypto? | Cryptocurrencies
- Tributes pour in for American actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, dead at 52
- Top Chinese state-owned company executive sacked after scandal exposed, but mistress dress gets buzz
- Former White House official: Trump knew the proper declassification process
- Wall Street surges higher, marking 4th winning week for S&P 500 – WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
- Three important leadership lessons Narendra Modi could learn from Rahul Gandhi