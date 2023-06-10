Jokowi was ridiculed, labeled as Plonga-Plongo, but did not stop building the country

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, BEKASI – The presidential candidate proposed by the PDIP Ganjar Pranowo said, the president Joko Widodo became his mentor in government management. According to him, President Joko Widodo has set an example by moving the country forward.

“I have mentors in government. His name is Jokowi,” Ganjar Pranowo said while attending a statement of support from Gapura Nusantara volunteers on Saturday (06/10/2023).

Ganjar said President Joko had been branded as a person who was not fit to be a leader. However, President Joko Widodo has a populist character.

“Someone who is qualified as a diver. Someone who is not qualified as smart with a very thin body,” he said.

In fact, he said, when he stepped forward to become a contestant in the DKI Jakarta Governor election, President Joko Widodo is often the object of ridicule. Especially in the pose when his mouth is open.

“He has a task force uniform with a photo taken (pose annga?) and I discussed it with him. ‘Sir, of all the photos you liked during your campaign to become mayor, whether it was the governor until you become president, what photo do you like?” said Ganjar when recounting his closeness to Joko Widodo.

Ganjar said that although the photo with the open mouth pose was teased, it was the photo he liked the most. This means that Joko Widodo has no grudge against people who make fun of him.

“I feel father, our culture as Javanese, Solo people see, please insult me ​​to the fullest, please insult me ​​to the fullest. However, my steps will never stop to move this country forward. It was an amazing message from him,” he said.

Ganjar said, with all his limitations, with the PKI stamp at that time, that he had to lose in several places and contests. But Jokowi never gave up loving people who hate him: “Even in the regions that lost, his love was given to the regions that lost,” he said.



