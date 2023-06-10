Boris Johnson quits MP after inquiry finds he misled Parliament over Covid parties

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday when he resigned as a lawmaker after learning he would be punished for misleading parliament. He resigned with a fierce tirade against his political opponents and against his successor, Rishi Sunak, who could ignite open tensions within the ruling Conservative Party.

Johnson resigned after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers into misleading statements he made in parliament about ‘partygate’, a series of rule-breaking government parties during the pandemic.

In a lengthy resignation statement, Johnson accused naysayers of trying to oust him and hinted he might try to return.

“It’s very sad to leave Parliament, at least for now,” he said.

Johnson said he had received a letter from the Privileges Committee making it clear to my astonishment that they were determined to use the prosecution against me to oust me from Parliament.

He called the committee investigating him a kangaroo court.

“Their goal from the beginning was to find me guilty, regardless of the facts,” Johnson said.

The resignation will trigger a special election to replace Johnson as lawmaker for a suburban London seat.

Johnson, whose career has been a roller coaster of scandals and comebacks, led the Tories to a landslide victory in 2019 but was kicked out by his own party less than three years later.

He was awaiting the outcome of an investigation by a House of Commons standards committee into misleading statements he made in Parliament about a series of gatherings in government buildings in 2020 and 2021 which breached the pandemic lockdown rules.

Police eventually issued 126 fines for late-night parties, booze parties and wine-hour Fridays, including one on Johnson, and the scandal helped hasten the end of his premiership.

Johnson admitted misleading Parliament when he assured lawmakers that no rules had been broken, but said he did not do so deliberately.

He told the committee he honestly believed the five events he attended, including the dispatch of a staff member and his own surprise birthday party, were lawful work gatherings meant to boost morale. overworked staff in the face of a deadly pandemic.

The committee was due to release its report in the coming weeks, and Johnson could have been suspended from the House of Commons had he been found guilty of willfully lying.

By resigning, he avoids a suspension that could have seen him ousted from his seat in the House of Commons by his constituents, leaving him free to stand again in Parliament. His resignation statement suggested he was considering that option. He was highly critical of Sunak, who served as Treasury chief in Johnson’s government before jumping ship with many other colleagues in July 2022, the resignations which forced Johnson out.

“Just a few years after winning the biggest majority in nearly half a century, that majority is now clearly under threat,” Johnson said. Our party urgently needs to regain momentum and faith in what this country can do. »

Johnson resigned hours after King Charles III rewarded Johnson’s loyal aides and allies with knighthoods and other honors, a political tradition for former prime ministers that drew cries of cronyism from opponents of the government. ousted leader.