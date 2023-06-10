What India’s tough foreign policy means for the world

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke this week about Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ vision of making India the world’s leading power within the next 25 years. He also shared how his ministry was rising to the challenge and engaging continents and countries that had been largely overlooked in the past. In the same media interaction, Jaishankar slammed Canada and the UK for promoting Sikh separatist activity under the vote-banking policy and named China for the military threat it poses to the country. India after its unilateral armed belligerence in eastern Ladakh in May 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (left) and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (right). (ANI)

While China before the advent of Modi was the one not to be named for Indian diplomacy, Indian diplomats were also worried about bluntly calling out countries like Canada, UK and Australia for deliberately turned a blind eye to anti-Indian activities in their countries. . Even though heavy-handed foreign policy gets no votes in a politics-obsessed country like India, Prime Minister Modi and his Foreign Minister Jaishankar have never shied away from voicing their pointed opinions on matters of national interest. .

The fact is that while rival countries are surprised that India is calling a spade a spade, even friendly countries have yet to adapt to the new India. Gone are the days when India frothed and fumed over a terrorist attack fomented by Pakistan and returned to the negotiating table with Islamabad after a few months. Today, Pakistan fears military retaliation from India in the event of a terrorist attack either in Jammu and Kashmir or in the hinterland. The 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes are not the only two examples of tough India. Unaware of any outside pressure, Modis India has chosen not to talk to Pakistan until it ends cross-border terrorism and has stuck to the guiding principle since the 2016 Pathankot air base attack by the Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). .

Nor did China expect India to deploy military and diplomatic might in sync with its adversary’s economic rise. The 2017 military clash in Doklam in favor of Bhutan and the extraordinary bravery displayed by Colonel Santosh Babu and his men in Galwan on June 15, 2020 forced communist China to rethink India. There is another thing that seriously bothers the Chinese Communist Party about India and that is its ever-growing relationship with the United States. China cannot accept the fact that, although the United States abandoned India for the terrorist swamp called Pakistan at least until the beginning of the 20th century, New Delhi and Washington have moved closer to shared global interests on solid foundations of democracy. The number of leaders who have been invited to twice address the joint meeting of Congress as Prime Minister Modi on June 22 can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

It is through a clear understanding of India’s national interest and vision for the future that Prime Minister Modi has been able to forge deep ties with the Quad countries, whose mission is far more important than the simple containment of China. Japan’s turning point in foreign and military policy and maintaining policy toward China despite a change of government in Australia are all examples of Quad’s inherent strength. And the collaboration that the public sees in the open is just the tip of the iceberg.

While India has been able to distinguish between friends and competitors, Prime Minister Modi has ensured that the country is no longer treated as a soft power by a third country. India’s voice matters today.