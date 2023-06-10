Between the anti-Israeli position of Ganjar and the Ukrainian initiative of Prabowos – Universities

Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta post) Jakarta ●

If he wins the presidency next year, Ganjar Pranowo will likely follow the introverted preference of incumbent President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, although from time to time he will also try to appease Islamist aspirations.

Meanwhile, Prabowo Subianto could, as president, present himself as the reincarnation of founding president Sukarno or end up impersonating the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan or the Russian Vladimir Putin.

The third leading presidential candidate, former Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan has remained silent on his foreign policy platform but knowing his Islamist credentials he will be more anti-China and anti-US but will be unable – or lack the courage – to take much action to that end.

My preliminary conclusion on Ganjar came after learning how the angry public blamed his anti-Israel stance for Indonesia’s loss of the right to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup, which is currently taking place in Argentina.

As for Prabowo, his “quirky” but “strange” proposal to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be caused by his admiration for Erdogan, Putin and Sukarno. All three presidents have paid a high price for their foreign policy choices in the form of a chaotic domestic economy.

Ganjar and Prabowo have actually hinted at their foreign policy direction if they win the race on February 14, 2024.

I suspect Ganjar will emulate Jokowi, who only began to pay serious attention to foreign affairs after Indonesia assumed the chairmanship of the Group of 20 last year and took over the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN for This year. On some occasions, however, Ganjar will play a dangerous game of foreign policy just to please the Islamists, as he did with his refusal to accept the Israeli team’s participation in the youth soccer tournament.

As a member of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), Ganjar will support Indonesia’s first President Sukarno’s teaching that Indonesia is the spokesperson for emerging forces and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) . Such an anti-establishment outlook will be fundamental to Indonesian foreign policy under Ganjar.

The next question is who will be the foreign minister of Ganjar. I assume he will appoint one within the Department of Foreign Affairs. In Jokowi’s case, he appointed senior diplomat Retno LP Marsudi his foreign minister in part because she was PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri’s first choice for the job.

Like Jokowi, Ganjar will also let Megawati find him a foreign minister.

Sukarno’s anti-colonial views were part of Ganjar’s considerations for rejecting the Israeli youth football team.

“As a member of the [PDI-P]I maintain Crowded Karno’s mandate to continue supporting Palestinian independence,” Ganjar said on March 23.

But after the PDI-P realized that anti-Israeli sentiment had turned against it, its general secretary Hasto Kristiyanto said, with no apparent shame: “We regret and are sad that FIFA finally took away the right to host the U-20 World Cup. […] Our position from the very beginning is that we have never rejected the U-20 World Cup which is taking place in Indonesia. And the socio-political vulnerability is caused by the presence of the Israeli national team.

Based on his presentation at the prestigious Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last week, if you ask me what kind of leader Prabowo will be, I believe he will follow in the footsteps of President Erdogan and President Putin. Prabowo will emerge as a strong president of Indonesia, but likely, like Erdogan, he will elevate Indonesia to the fore in the Indo-Pacific region, where great powers now compete. But I fear that the Indonesian economy will be chaotic because its foreign policy will go against the West.

This newspaper recently wrote:

During his presentation in Singapore, the Minister of Defense outlined his proposal as follows: obtain a ceasefire, withdraw both sides 15 kilometers from their forward positions to establish a demilitarized buffer zone, monitor the truce by UN peacekeepers and ask the UN to conduct a referendum on which country the disputed territories should belong to.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov rejected the idea. “It looks like a Russian plan, not an Indonesian plan,” he told a separate panel at the conference, quoted by AFP. “We don’t need this mediator to come to us [with] this strange project.

Prabowo’s initiative to end the war in Ukraine drew international criticism simply because it was not in line with Indonesia’s official position. But many back home support the retired army general because they are fanatical fans of President Putin.

Understandably, Foreign Ministry officials are concerned about Prabowo’s plan, but they have refrained from speaking publicly, knowing Prabowo’s character and power.

President Jokowi said he would summon Prabowo to ask him to clarify his remarks, but that won’t happen any time soon. On Thursday, Jokowi flew Prabowo to Kuala Lumpur, where the president introduced his defense minister to the Malaysian prime minister as “my good friend”.

If Prabowo does win the election, the Foreign Office will have to compromise with Prabowo’s advisers, who are mostly retired military generals and nationalist-leaning politicians and academics. Under the Jokowi administration, the ministry was more or less responsible for the day-to-day management of Indonesia’s foreign policy.

Who will be Prabowo’s foreign minister? I suspect former Deputy Foreign Minister Dino Patti Djalal and University of Indonesia International Law Professor Hikmahanto Juwana will be Prabowo’s preferred picks. Dino served as foreign affairs adviser to then President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono for 10 years until 2014.

I can’t say anything about Anies, who was educated in the United States, because he never said anything about foreign affairs.

The author is editor-in-chief at Jakarta Post.



