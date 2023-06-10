Taiwanese opposition leader promises peaceful reunification with China





Wu Cheng Tien, the chairman of Taiwan’s New Party, who met earlier this week Xi Jinpinga top political adviser in Beijing, vowed to “push the peaceful reunification” of the island nation with China. What happened: Wu Cheng told a press conference on Friday that the Taiwanese opposition party had “the courage to undertake the mission of its time”. according to Chinese state media Xinhua. “Taiwan independence leads nowhere, and the New Taiwan Party advocates peaceful reunification with a clear banner,” the party chairman said. See also: Taiwan envoy to US thinks Xi Jinping gets clear message from Ukraine backlash against Russia Echoing Xi’s beliefs, Wu stressed that compatriots across the Taiwan Strait are all Chinese, as he called for strong opposition to Taiwan independence while pushing for reunification. peace and national renewal. According to Wu Cheng, Taiwan’s independence is a dead end and said Taiwan should not head “toward a dangerous war situation”. “The New Party has actively contributed to promoting cross-strait ties and the peaceful reunification of the motherland,” the report added. See also: Taiwan blasts Musk on China Notes: Besides money, there’s something we call values Why is it important: Taiwan’s presidential election is scheduled to be held in the first month of 2024. The incumbent president’s party Tsai Ing Wen faces headwinds to lead the country through one of the most dangerous periods in its history. The outcome of the presidential election, with 23.5 million people voting on various issues, is of global significance as it will determine how each party plans to deal with the threat posed by China. China over the past year has massively stepped up military and political pressure in an attempt to get Taipei to accept its sovereignty, including by staging war games near the island and fighter jets in the area of Taiwan air defense. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and does not rule out using force to take control of it. Read also: China aspires to be an evil empire under Xi Jinping, says Pence jibing at Trump

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/23/06/32806772/taiwans-opposition-party-leader-vows-peaceful-reunification-with-china-after-meeting-xi-jinpings-pol The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos