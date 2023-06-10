The defense of Donald Trump’s documents seems to be collapsing: it is secret information. Look.





The central tenet of Donald Trump’s claim of innocence in the classified documents investigation has been his insistence that he had declassified the documents in question, perhaps simply by thinking about it. There doesn’t have to be a process, as I understand it, Trump told Sean Hannity last year, shortly after federal agents executed a search of his Mar-a- The girlfriend. You can declassify simply by saying it’s declassified.

But a transcript of an audio recording obtained by CNN and revealed the morning after Trump became the first former president to be indicted on federal charges appears to undermine that defense. Speaking at a meeting at his Bedminster club in 2021, Trump repeatedly references a secret Pentagon document, which he directly says he has not declassified. As president, I could have declassified, he says in the recording, per CNN. But now I can’t.

The sound of shuffling papers can be heard on the recording, sources told CNN, and Trump appears to be showing documents to those in the room as he discusses classified military information he has kept regarding Iran. . Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this, Trump says at one point in the transcript. It was made by the military and given to me.

I’ll show you an example, he says at another point, discussing a report that Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley ordered his staff to stop Trump from issuing illegal orders in recent years. days of his presidency. He said I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t it amazing? I have a big stack of papers, this thing just happened. Look. It was him, Trump continues, according to CNN. They presented me with this, it’s unofficial, but they presented me with this. It was him. It was the Ministry of Defense and him. We looked at a few. It was him. It wasn’t me who did it, it was him.

A Trump campaign spokesperson told CNN the leaks were intended to stoke tensions around Trump and accused the DOJ of continued interference in the presidential election.

The transcript appears to make it clear that Trump knew the documents were classified, and is only evidence allegedly obtained by special counsel Jack Smith, who allegedly charged Trump with seven counts on Thursday. The indictment remains sealed, so details of the charges are unclear at this time, but The New York Times reported that they include conspiracy, obstruction, contempt of court, mishandling of official records and unauthorized retention of national security documents, a violation of the Espionage Act.

On Thursday night, Jim Trusty, an attorney representing Trump, told CNN the charges stemmed from an Espionage Act charge, which he dismissed as ridiculous. (Trusty and another attorney, John Rowley, said in a statement Friday to Vanity Fair that they would no longer represent Trump, who posted on Truth Social that the hell would be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a company that will be named later.)

Of course, the indictment isn’t ridiculous, nor is the political persecution that Trump and his allies were quick to lay out as follows: While Trump claimed he was indicted by the Biden administration, an official from the White House said the president learned of the charges through news reports. These charges, brought by a special counsel, not by Attorney General Merrick Garland or a person appointed by the president, fell after months of investigation; testimonials from Trump allies, employees and others in his orbit; and a grand jury vote to indict. The Florida case would also have been entrusted to Aileen Cannona judge Trump himself appointed, and who has already rendered decisions favorable to Trump in the investigation of the classified documents.

In pursuing the case, Smith’s job should be simple, Norman Eisen, Andrew Weissmann and Joyce Vance wrote in a Friday Times op-ed. He needs to cut it all out and make it clear to the jury that this case is about two simple things: One, a former president took documents containing some of our country’s most sensitive secrets, which he had no more right to suppress than the portraits of George Washington and Benjamin Franklin hanging on the walls of the Oval Office, they wrote. Second, when he was caught, he constantly made excuses, lied and tried to cover up his behavior, which he continues to do.

Politics inevitably weighs on the case, even as prosecutors work to avoid it: The former president is not only up for re-election, but currently the frontrunner for the GOP nomination to challenge Biden again. He and the vast majority of Republicans, including most of his competitors except Asa Hutchinson, called the indictment political. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has accused the Biden administration of a brazen weaponization of power. Matt Gaetz called the indictment the most serious election interference we’ve EVER seen. Nancy Macesaid Biden was trying to eliminate her political opponents using executive power.

It’s a banana republic, Mace lamented.

As was the case when Trump was indicted two months ago in New York, they are saying all this without even knowing the details of the charges. They are likely to have eggs on their faces when these details appear. Not to mention, Trump could still face charges related to his efforts to undermine the democratic process and reverse his 2020 election defeat as investigations continue with the special counsel and in Georgia, led by the Fulton County prosecutor. , Fani Willis.

But in the end, his own Trumps words and actions could sink him, rather than an imaginary plot against him. All kinds of long pages of information, look, Trump says in the transcript obtained by CNN. That totally wins my case, you know. Except it’s like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this.

