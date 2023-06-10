Ministry of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform





Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas during the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) briefing in North Penajam Paser district on Saturday (06/10). NORTH PENAJAM PASER RI President Joko Widodo has tasked the development of the National Capital (IKN) of the archipelago in northern Penajam Paser (PPU) East Kalimantan to achieve Indonesia’s goal as a developed country, according to Indonesian Vision 2045. PPU as the core of IKN is expected to become a driving force in accelerating impactful bureaucratic reform at IKN. This was conveyed by the Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas during the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) briefing at North Penajam Paser Regency on Saturday (10/ 06). Today I am here because your place will be the IKN. At IKN, ASN Penajam Paser Utara will have to be a driving force, not just a spectator. Changes must therefore be made from now on, said Minister Anas. Anas said that as Serambi Nusantara, North Penajam Paser Regency could become a pioneer of a creative, innovative and professional regional bureaucratic work culture in East Kalimantan. Thus, the East Kalimantan ASN must be ready and take a proactive approach to disruptions. Strong commitment and determination is needed from the human resources (HR) of the apparatus as the driving force behind the bureaucracy which is the main actor that determines the success of the development of the IKN which we aspire to together. The ASN must be the engine of the bureaucracy. North Penajam Paser Regency would be cool if the bureaucrats and rulers there worked, the former Banyuwangi regent said. Anas explained that President Joko Widodo gave directives regarding bureaucratic reform, namely that bureaucracy should impact and be felt directly by the community, not just stacks, and should be nimble and quick. Effective governance can be achieved by strengthening the pillars of the digital government framework through the Electronic Government System (SPBE). The PPU district government must also embrace the expansion and application of technology in government bureaucracy. Employee skills must also be continually adapted to technological changes, including ensuring the availability of adequate infrastructure and resources to support the implementation of technology. Anas pointed out that digital reform is the key to multiplying the achievements of impactful bureaucratic reform. “If digital works, the growth will not be geometric but exponential, so I really hope that Penajam Paser Utara will become the most advanced district in East Kalimantan if all this is implemented,” Anas added. On the same occasion, North Penajam Paser Regent Hamdan endorsed Minister Anas’ statement regarding the importance of strengthening ASN’s human resources in preparation to become Serambi Nusantara. Thank you Mr. Minister for deigning to enlighten us all on how to build a good and efficient system, as well as prepare ourselves to become the Veranda of IKN, concluded Hamdan. (del/HUMAS MENPANRB)

