Trump’s federal indictment is ‘shattering’: experts





A federal case against Donald Trump for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate is “shattering” – and will be an “uphill battle” for the former president to fight, legal experts say.

The 45th president is said to have kept hundreds of classified documents at the posh Florida club after leaving office – including files on the US nuclear weapons program, vulnerabilities in US defenses and plans to attack Iran , according to a 49-page indictment in federal court in Miami. Thursday unsealed.

Former Brooklyn federal prosecutor Duncan Levin told The Post the case is much more serious than the ‘silent money’ charges that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought against Trump in April. .

“It’s the kind of case that results in decades in prison,” Levin said. “Contrary to the sentences handed down in New York State courts – where he is being charged by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office – and for that reason, it is upsetting.”

“These charges are extremely serious and carry very heavy prison sentences,” Levin added. “Federal charges are a big deal.”

A legal expert has called the new federal indictment against Trump “shattering.”

Trump is charged with 37 counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, willful withholding of national defense information, withholding of a document, false statement and related offenses punishable by prison terms totaling hundreds of years.

Another former federal prosecutor, Justin Danilewitz, told the Post that Trump has a difficult legal task ahead.

“I think this is going to be an uphill battle for the former president and his defense team,” Danilewitz said. “It looks like a solid case.”

Federal prosecutors unveiled an indictment Thursday against Trump for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.US DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock National Defense Information, withholding of a document, false statements and related offenses which result in prison terms totaling hundreds of years. the administration as “corrupt”. Ministry of Justice

Prosecutors have a July 2021 recording of Trump admitting he kept classified documents about a possible military strike on Iran after he left office, which only strengthens the case against him, Danilewitz said.

“They recorded conversations – in other words direct evidence from the mouths of the defendants,” Danilewitz said. “They have statements from the former president when he was a candidate, clarifying his knowledge of the seriousness of leaking classified information.”

“It’s a compelling case that has strong evidence of intent and it will pose a big hurdle to overcome for sure,” he said.

Trump will have an “uphill battle” to fight off strong arguments, an expert has said. -EFE/Shutterstock

Both attorneys said prosecutors would have made sure they had a “watertight” case before moving forward, with Levin adding that prosecutors should “have the goods” against Trump.

“There’s no easy case to prove,” Levin said. “The burden of proof is proof beyond a reasonable doubt, but when it comes to indicting the former President of the United States, I’m sure they considered their charge watertight.”

Danilewitz said that because of the scrutiny a case against a former president would get, it would have been “approved at the highest levels of the Justice Department and scrutinized with a fine-toothed comb.”

Trump’s personal aide, Walt Nauta, was also charged with one count of conspiracy, restraint, concealment by corruption, concealment, attempted concealment and making false statements to federal investigators. Justice Department Here’s what to know about former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to the mishandling of classified White House documents that were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump illegally kept hundreds of documents after leaving office, including documents detailing the Americas’ conventional and nuclear weapons programs, potential weak spots in US defenses and plans to respond to a foreign attack, accused Friday federal prosecutors.

The 45th president stored boxes containing the documents throughout his estate, including a ballroom, bathroom and shower, office, bedroom and storage room, according to a 49-page indictment filed Thursday in federal court in Miami.

Follow the Post’s coverage of former President Trump’s federal indictment

The indictment against Trump was unsealed hours after the 76-year-old announced he had been charged by Jack Smith, the special counsel brought in in November to look into Trump’s withholding of official documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The indictment is the second commander-in-chief since leaving office and marks the first time in US history that a former president has faced federal charges.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg related to silent money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

LEARN MORE

A former president accused of threatening national security “is a significant event,” Danilewitz said.

Never before in the history of this country has a former president been indicted,” Levin said. “It’s unprecedented to be charged once and have it happen twice, it’s not only unheard of, it’s mind-boggling.”

Both attorneys said they believe the case will go to trial, and that Trump’s plea of ​​guilty “seems inconsistent with the character and ambition of the man,” Danilewitz said, claiming that “a high-profile trial is probably in sight”.

Trump could face decades in prison if convicted in the case. Gripas Yuri/Abaca/Sipa USA

Announcing news of the indictment, Trump, 76, called it a “box hoax” and called the Biden administration “corrupt.”

Trump’s personal aide, Walt Nauta, was also charged with one count of conspiracy, restraint, concealment by corruption, concealment, attempted concealment and making false statements to federal investigators.

Trump is due in court on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/09/trump-federal-indictment-is-earth-shattering-experts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos