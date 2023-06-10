Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson quits Parliament

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as a member of Britain’s Parliament on Friday in a furious protest against lawmakers investigating his conduct, reopening splits in the ruling Conservative Party ahead of next year’s national election.

Johnson had fought for his future with a parliamentary inquiry into whether he misled the House of Commons when he said all COVID-19 rules had been followed even though parties were held in government buildings during national shutdowns.

Johnson said he was resigning because it was “clear” the committee was “determined to use the procedure against me to oust me from parliament”.

He also berated current Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his performance in office.

Parliament’s Privileges Committee had the power to recommend that Johnson be suspended from Parliament for more than 10 days if they found he had recklessly or deliberately misled Parliament, potentially triggering an election for his seat.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks out of Downing Street in London, Britain January 12, 2022. (REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

“I am being kicked out by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims, and without the endorsement even of members of the Conservative Party let alone the electorate at large,” Johnson said in a statement.

“It is very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now – but above all I am bewildered and appalled to be expelled.”

Johnson, whose premiership was cut short in part by anger in his own party and across Britain over lockdown parties breaking COVID rules at his office and Downing Street residence, accused the committee to act as the “very definition of a kangaroo court”.

“Most of the committee members – especially the chairman – had already made deeply damaging remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence,” he said.

“In retrospect, it was naïve and confident of me to think that these procedures could be remotely helpful or right.”

The committee had no immediate reaction to Johnson’s statement.

Sunak’s Attack

The resignation will trigger a by-election for his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. It is the second in a day for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after Johnson ally Nadine Dorries announced she would step down.

Johnson came to power nearly four years ago, promising to deliver Brexit and save it from the bitter wrangling that followed the 2016 referendum. He ignored concerns from some that his narcissism, inability to deal with details and his reputation for deception meant he was unsuitable.

Some Tories enthusiastically backed the former journalist and mayor of London, while others, despite reservations, backed him because he was able to appeal to parts of the electorate that typically rejected their party .

This was confirmed in the December 2019 elections. But his administration’s combative and often chaotic approach to government and the scandals have exhausted the goodwill of many of its lawmakers. Opinion polls show that he is no longer popular with the general public.

Johnson used his resignation statement to launch an attack on Sunak’s premiership.

“When I left office last year, the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now widened considerably,” he said.

“When I left office last year, the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now widened considerably.” Boris Johnson

“Our party urgently needs to regain momentum and faith in what this country can do.”