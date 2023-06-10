BJP response to Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter to PM Modi example of intolerance: Chidambaram





Congress leader P Chidambaram. File | Photo credit: ANI

On June 10, Congress Leader P. Chidambaram slammed four BJP MPs from Karnataka for undermining All India Congress Committee Chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Odisha rail tragedy, saying it was another example of saffron’s “absolute intolerance” of any criticism. Chidambaram also said the BJP MPs’ letter in response to Mr Kharge was “superficial on facts and hollow on arguments”. Four BJP MPs from Karnataka, including former chief minister Sadananda Gowda, had opposed Mr Kharge’s writing to Prime Minister Modi, saying the letter was “strong on rhetoric and weak on facts”. Read also | CBI is investigating crime, not train crash, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told PM Modi in four-page letter “It does not befit a leader of your stature to write letters to the Prime Minister based on facts obtained from ‘WhatsApp University’. But perhaps as Vice Chancellor of WhatsApp University , you are forced to regurgitate fake news as facts,” the letter written by Tejaswi Surya, PC Mohan, S. Muniswamy and M. Gowda said. Reacting to the stance taken by the BJP MPs, Chidambaram said their response was another example of BJP’s “absolute intolerance of any criticism”. He said that Mr. Kharge being the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha has the right to write to the Prime Minister. “In a functioning democracy, the people expect the Honorable Prime Minister to answer to the letter. But our democracy is such that the Honorable Prime Minister will not deem it worth answering,” said said the former Union finance minister. Read also | Congress demands resignation of railway ministers, alleges center prioritized public relations of Vande Bharat trains over rail safety Instead, four BJP MPs take it upon themselves to send a response that is shallow on facts and digs in on arguments, he said. “Two CAG reports submitted in December 2022 fully justify Shri Kharge’s reasoned criticism,” he said. “The letter dated 09-02-2023 from the Senior Operations Manager of SW Railway was a warning that a tragedy such as Balasore was likely to occur. I have no doubt that the letter lay unattended in a SW Railway file and gathering dust. Will honorable BJP MPs tell us what follow up has been given to the letter?” said Chidambaram. Congress Speaker Kharge had written to Prime Minister Modi earlier this week, saying the CBI was supposed to investigate crimes, not rail accidents, and could not determine responsibility for technical, institutional and political failures. . Mr Kharge had also said that ‘all the empty safety allegations’ of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have now been ‘exposed’ and that the government must shed light on the real reasons which caused this serious accident, which it described as one of the worst in India. history. In his four-page letter to Prime Minister Modi, the Congress leader had alleged that instead of focusing on strengthening the railways at the grassroots level, only ‘superficial tweaks are being made to stay relevant’ .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjps-response-on-mallikarjun-kharges-letter-to-pm-modi-example-of-intolerance-chidambaram/article66953362.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

