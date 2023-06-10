Hillary Clinton References Donald Trump’s Latest Legal Troubles With Smart Products





Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton knows the art of a good clapback. On Friday, the revolutionary politician posted an expertly timed reissue of $32 hats with the message But Her Emails. The merch, of course, refers to the big 2016 presidential campaign controversy surrounding Clinton’s use of a private email server. Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee at the time, has issued aggressive calls for Clinton’s investigations and potential charges over his alleged mishandling of classified documents. On Thursday, nearly six years after Trump’s attacks, the Justice Department took a momentous step and filed federal charges against the former president and 2024 nominee for allegedly mishandling classified documents. Ironic.

Bringing that back in light of recent news, the former secretary of state wrote on Twitter, sharing a link to buy the hats.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

The Clinton reissue goes far beyond functioning as the politician equivalent of a mic-drop. Each purchase will include a contribution to the political organization Onward Together, a group founded in 2017 by Clinton and Howard Dean to help raise funds for progressive groups. An added bonus: each hat is made by Union in America.

Over the years, political merchandising has gone from simply being emblazoned with candidate names to webs for increasingly privileged jokes and references. They signal a deeper awareness of the political landscape and communicate more about its values. Take, for example, Joe Bidens’ 2024 campaign merch, which includes Dark Brandon t-shirts, a term haul, and popular memes among Trump supporters. Or the Biden-Harris campaign releasing flyswatters, in 2020, after the internet erupted on a fly that landed on former Vice President Mike Pence during a debate with Harris.

As the former secretary seems to know, fashion is sometimes the best way to deliver a powerful message.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/hillary-clinton-donald-trump-but-her-hats-merch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos