Iriana Jokowi invites SDN 4 Manukaya students to exercise and play





GIANYAR, BALIPOST.com – Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin along with OASE of Indonesia Advanced Cabinet visited SD Negeri 4 Manukaya Tampaksiring Gianyar on Friday (9/6). The delegation of the First Lady was welcomed by the President of TP. PKK Bali Province, Ms. Putri Koster, President of Indonesian Women of Hindu Dharma (WHDI) Gianyar Regency Ny. Diana Dewi Agung Mayun. At school, the group participated in gymnastic activities together. On this occasion, the pupils were also invited to play traditional games. SDN 4 Manukaya Director, Dewa Ayu Nyoman Sri Susilawati, Spd, MPd said the arrival of the group was to see the implementation of the healthy school program and the free learning program. This Healthy School includes physical health and nutritional health. Susilawati explained that the students had implemented the healthy schools program. Schools, among others, require students to bring their own food and drink to school. Nutrition Ready school breakfast food and groceries must be prepared by each parent. SDN 4 Manukaya became one of the leading schools because it participated in the UKS competition at provincial level and won 2nd place. “A total of 305 students, in grades 1, 2, 5 and 6, implemented the independent learning program,” he explained. . Kadisdik Gianyar Regency, Made Suradnya said the visit to this school was a program of the provincial government of Bali. For the First Lady’s school activities, the Gianyar Education Bureau gave several choices of elementary schools in Manukaya and Pejeng. “In the end, SDN 4 Manukaya was chosen, the school is shaded and clean, and the location is close to Tampaksiring Palace. We are proud because Ibu Iriana Joko Widodo visited Gianyar Elementary School,” he explained. The group arrived at SDN 4 Manukaya to be greeted with a welcome dance and then taught the children how to wash their hands. The children of SDN 4 Manukaya were then invited to do gymnastics and play. (Wirnaya/balipost)

