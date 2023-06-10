Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Upcoming Visit to the US Has Many Special Meanings: 10 Important Points | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States for an official state visit on June 22. Prime Minister Modi is due to visit the United States from June 21-24 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This visit is significant considering that relations between India and America have grown by leaps and bounds amid concerns over China’s aggression. Then there is a war between Russia and Ukraine which has serious global repercussions. And all of the above is about the Indo-American ties that have evolved since Prime Minister Modi took over the reign of India in 2014. Since then, the United States has seen the reign of three presidents – Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi managed to maintain good relations with the three leaders. Here are 10 main reasons why PM Modi’s visit to the US is special:

First Indian Prime Minister to address US Congress twice

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will address a joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time and this is indeed historic. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to do so twice. Globally, as head of government, Prime Minister Modi is second only to Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, who has done so three times. This honor bestowed on PM Modi shows respect and bipartisan support for him in the United States, experts say.

The G7 summit and bonhomie

During the G7 summit held last month in Japan, US President Biden approached Prime Minister Modi and the two leaders shared a warm hug, a photo that has gone viral. The bonhomie displayed by the two leaders indicates a fruitful bilateral relationship. It also shows that the United States is increasingly leaning towards India in Asia-Pacific.

The Chinese threat

The United States has shifted its focus to the Indo-Pacific from the Asia-Pacific, showing the greater importance it attaches to India. While China has a border altercation with nearly all of its neighbors except the United States, America sees India as an ally that can help mitigate the threat posed by the dragon.

Meeting of the two largest democracies

In the words of the President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Atul Keshap, the meeting between India and the United States is the meeting of the two greatest democracies on the planet. He called it a big deal and a powerful signal that the future of the two countries is together. As this is the only third state visit by a leader under the Biden administration, it shows that India is getting closer to the United States.

Focus on trade

Trade between India and the United States currently stands at $190 billion and the business community and political leaders in both countries want to increase it to $500 billion a year. India and the United States have business opportunities on non-defense fronts like e-commerce, supply chain manufacturing, digital economy, FinTech, energy and aerospace. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address a gathering at the international trade center.

Card Defense Deals

During Prime Minister Modi’s visit, a big contract for the domestic manufacture of US jet engines used in Indian fighter jets is expected to be signed between General Electric (GE) and Hindustan Aeronautics. If this happens, it will be a boost for Make in India. Also, there may be a deal between the US and India to purchase 30 MQ-9B armed drones. This deal is estimated to be worth Rs 22,000 crores.

New Confidence and Confidence

President Joe Biden’s top Indo-Pacific adviser Kurt Campbell said that while the United States and India are both flawed democracies and there are still concerns that will be discussed, there are a certain degree of trust between the countries that have done so. did not exist ten years ago. Campbell’s remark showed that under Prime Minister Modi, the India-US relationship has become more meaningful than ever.

PM Modi to address Indian Diaspora

Prime Minister Modi is likely to address a gathering of American Indians from across the United States in Washington on June 23 on the role of the diaspora in India’s growth story. The event would be organized by the US India Community Foundation. A co-facilitation committee has also been set up.

Polls in India and the United States

Next year, India and the United States are gearing up for general elections, with Prime Minister Modi seeking a third term and President Joe Biden seeking a second term. With the meeting, the two leaders will try to show their citizens the growing importance of their nation. While both leaders will seek to demonstrate their commitment to their respective constituents, for President Biden it is imperative to convince not only his constituents but also Congress and some of his colleagues of the importance of strengthening the bilateral relationship with the India. On the other hand, PM Modi will show Indians and the world that under his leadership, India gets more respect in the world.

Countering the Accusations Made by Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Modi’s visit comes hot on the heels of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s 10-day trip during which he held talks with various stakeholders including civil society, think tanks and others. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi questioned the state of Indian democracy and Prime Minister Modi’s visit and engagements will aim to contain any possible prejudice from Gandhi’s statement.