Trump’s indictment speaks for itself





The indictment of Donald J. Trump, in the first-ever federal criminal case against a former president, which was released Friday afternoon by the Department of Justice, is a hallowed document. That may not be the right legal term. But, in a world accustomed to the shock and outrage generated by Trump, it’s worth pausing to acknowledge the jaw-dropping nature of the charges against him. The revelations start at the top of the forty-four page dossier and keep on coming: the former President of the United States kept nuclear secrets and classified war plans for how to respond to a foreign attack. He kept top secret information about the military capabilities of other countries. He hid this information in his bathroom. In his room. And even in a Mar-a-Lago ballroom. (There are pictures!) He deceived his own lawyer in order to conceal his possession of these documents. He suggested the documents be hidden or destroyed, and blithely lied about their existence when challenged.

Trump allegedly inappropriately took hundreds of classified documents. Of the thirty-one documents Trump is specifically accused of illegally possessing, thirty are described as involving military or intelligence secrets, while the only outlier case, a document from October 21, 2018, relates to communications with a senior military official. ‘A strange country. (Kim Jong Un’s infamous love letters, perhaps?) According to the indictment, this information was handled so negligently that one day Trump’s body man, Walt Nauta, found secrets spilling on the floor of a storage room and took a photo. from the scene. (Nauta was also charged in that case, for making false and misleading statements and participating in a conspiracy with Trump to obstruct the investigation.)

The overall Trumpworld portrait contained in the indictment is fully consistent with the former president’s chaotic operation in the White House, in which little seemed to matter except his own whims. Trump himself is described as the mastermind of a plot to prevent the FBI from seizing classified files he wanted to keep. But obstacles to his alleged scheme abounded, including one of his attorneys, who testified to the feds that Trump encouraged him to dump incriminating material, and even former first lady Melania Trump. She appears to have texted Nauta complaining that we will NOT have room to transport Trump’s boxes of documents on their private plane from Mar-a-Lago to their summer home in New Jersey. Nauta, we learn in the indictment, responded to this text with a deferential Good Afternoon Maam and a Smiley Face Emoji.

One of the most important pieces of evidence cited in the indictment on page 3 appears to have been generated by Trump’s anger over an article I published on July 15, 2021, which reported concerns from General Mark Milley, Trump’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that Trump would spark a military confrontation with Iran during his final weeks in office. In a taped conversation cited in the indictment, Trump showed book advisers to his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, what he claimed was a US military war plan against Iran. He wanted to weaponize secret information, which he believed, apparently wrongly, had been provided by Milley and which he believed would undermine the general version of events. As president, I could have declassified him, Trump told a staffer, according to the transcript cited in the indictment. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.

At this point, his collaborator would have laughed and replied: Now we have a problem.

For years, the joke about Trump has been that he says the quiet part out loud. This time, it looks like he did it in a way that could end up earning him a prison sentence.

So what about Trump’s Republican apologists, that is, most elected Republicans and almost all of the presidential candidate parties who expressed outrage after the first reports of the charges against Trump? former president surfaced on Thursday night, without even bothering to wait for the indictment itself to be released? Are they still so sure this is an example of how the Deep State has been weaponized against their guy? Don’t they care that Donald Trump allegedly hid the nation’s nuclear secrets in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago?

Doesn’t the GOP care that Donald Trump allegedly hid the nation’s nuclear secrets in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago? AP Photography

Egg on their faces, Sarah Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary to Trump, said of her fellow Republicans who made the embarrassing decision. John Bolton, Trump’s third national security adviser and now very public critic, agreed. The indictment is devastating, he told a Politico reporter. Those who defended Trump before the accusations became public, or those who have yet to speak out should weigh very carefully how history will view their statements.

It seems to me, however, that when it comes to Trump’s defenders within the Republican Party, appeals to some sense of historical conscience are far too late to matter. These Republicans have already made history by allowing Trump and the miasma of lies and misinformation that enveloped his entire eight-year tour of political life. The question this case against Trump poses to us is a different one: Will the facts, as laid out in such devastating detail, finally stand a chance against the former president and the party that walked every step of the way in his recklessness, destructive racing?

Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigation, made a brief televised statement. Reading calmly, still highly ciphered in an anonymous dark suit, he argued that Trump’s violations of these laws put our country at risk and that we have a set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone. world. He touted the highest ethical standards that went into the investigation. He didn’t answer any questions. It lasted a total of two minutes.

The indictment should then speak for itself. To withstand all of Trump’s public hyperventilation, his recorded video denunciations of Smith, the predictable all-caps insults on social media, and the ridiculous assertion, repeated Friday afternoon, that I’m allowed to do all of this and that there was no crime except for what the DOJ and FBI have done against me for years, Smith had one argument and one argument only: that one extraordinary forty- four pages of indictment would explain everything. Read it all, he urged. He was right. The proper legal term for this is a Latin term: Res ipsa loquitur.

