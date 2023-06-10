What is Donald Trump accused of? Read the indictment





The federal indictment against former President Donald Trump has been released. He also bills Trump’s White House valet, Waltine Nauta.

The 37-count indictment against Trump alleges he mishandled classified government records. The charging document was released a day after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in US District Court in Miami.

Read in full here:

Key Indictment Details

Here are the details of the charges against former President Trump contained in the indictment. Compiled by the Associated Press.

DISPLAYED DOCUMENTS

In July 2021 at Trumps Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, the former president showed a writer, an editor and two of his aides, none of whom had security clearances, a plan of attack that had been prepared by the Ministry of Defense and a senior military officer. During the meeting, which prosecutors say was audio-recorded, Trump told them the plan was highly confidential. As president, I could have declassified it, he said. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.

In August or September 2021, more than six months after he was no longer president, Trump showed a classified map of a military operation in a foreign country to someone working for his political action committee who was not also had no security clearance. Trump acknowledged that he should not show the staffer the card and warned the staffer not to get too close.

DOCUMENTS STORED IN THE BATHROOM AND SHOWER

Trump, known for keeping mementos, kept hundreds of classified documents, along with newspapers, clippings, notes and maps in cardboard boxes at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, according to the indictment.

Although tens of thousands of members and guests visited the club between the time Trump left office and the time federal agents retrieved the documents in August 2022, Trump had documents stored in various locations throughout the complex, including a ballroom, bathroom and shower, office space, bedroom and storage room.

The documents included information regarding the defense and weapons capabilities of the United States and foreign countries, United States nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack, and plans of possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack, the indictment said.

I DON’T WANT ANYBODY TO LOOK IN MY BOXES

When a grand jury in May 2022 issued a subpoena for classified records at Mar-a-Lago, Trump sought to defy the order, telling his attorneys, I don’t want anyone looking into my boxes, according to an attorney’s notes detailed in the indictment. The former president asked his lawyers if it would be better if we just told them that we have nothing here, as the lawyers recall.

ORDER THE LAWYERS TO ARREST HIM

One of Trump’s lawyers in June 2022 identified 38 documents with classified marks and put them in a folder, which he sealed with tape. He then went to see Trump, who asked the lawyer: Did you find anything? Is it bad? … Is it good?

The attorney told federal investigators he discussed the case with Trump and the former president made a gesture suggesting he wanted the attorney to identify anything that’s really bad and you know, rip it off. . The attorney clarified that Trump made no such instructions beyond that picking motion. The lawyer said he did not extract anything from the file, but immediately contacted the FBI and another lawyer for Trump.

KEEP YOUR LAWYERS’ DOCUMENTS

Trump told his valet Walt Nauta to move boxes of documents to conceal them from the FBI, the grand jury and one of his own attorneys, according to the indictment.

The former president agreed in a May 23, 2022 meeting with his attorneys that one of them would return later to examine Mar-a-Lago’s storage boxes for classified documents. Before the attorney could return, prosecutors said, Trump ordered Nauta to remove 64 boxes from the storage room and bring them to his residence. He asked Nauta to return 30 boxes just before the lawyer showed up to look for documents, according to the indictment.

Trumps lawyers turned over some files to authorities on June 3, 2022. Trump told his lawyers he was an open book, even though earlier in the day Nauta had loaded several boxes of Trumps … onto planes that took flew Trump and his family north for the summer, according to the indictment.

