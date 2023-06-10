In the presence of retired TNI-Polri officers, Ganjar praises the figure of Jokowi

JAKARTA, KOMPAS Ganjar Pranowo, presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, hailed the figure of President Joko Widodo in front of his supporters among retired officers of TNI-Polri. The volunteers considered Ganjar capable of sustaining and continuing President Jokowi’s development agenda.

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo makes a press statement at Kelapa Gading, Jakarta, Saturday (06/10/2023). He had just received a statement of support from the Gapura Nusantara Volunteers, led by retired TNI-Polri officers.

At the Gapura Nusantara Volunteer Declaration (RGN) event in Kelapa Gading, Jakarta on Saturday 06/10/2023, Ganjar received a statement of support as the presidential candidate of 2024 from a number of retired army and air force and national police. Apart from them, several civil society groups have also contributed as volunteers. They call themselves Gapura Nusantara Volunteers (RGN).

On this occasion, Ganjar appreciated the record of President Joko Widodo, whom he described as a mentor to the government. Although the president is often stigmatized plunged-dived and humbled, his desire to move Indonesia forward never stops.

In fact, according to the Governor of Central Java, defeats in a number of regions in political contests did not change Jokowi’s attitude when he became president. In fact, in a losing zone, his love was given to the losing zone, he said.

He viewed Jokowi as a figure who rarely showed his anger. All decisions are made with a clear mind. His dream is big for the Indonesian economy to be self-sufficient. Pak Jokowi has realized the dream of the nation’s founders for our economy to be truly self-sufficient, said the PDI-P executive.

YOSEPHA DEBRINA RATIH PUSPARISA

Apart from that, Ganjar also praised Jokowi’s achievements. Some of them were when Jokowi managed to take control of PT Freeport Indonesia and the president’s courage to visit Ukraine and Russia which were at war.

Volunteer members of the RGN are mobilized by a number of retired officers from the Indonesian Army and Air Force as well as the National Police. The statement was also followed by a number of retired TNI-Polri officers, including former Air Force Chief of Staff Air Marshal (Purn) Agus Supriatna, the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, retired TNI Rear Admiral Agus Setiadji, and Inspector General of Police. (Purn) Erwin TPL Tobing.

In addition to retired officers, there are also several civil society groups within RGN. Through in-depth discussions, examining the paths of personalities who could become next leader, those who meet the requirements of these criteria have been found and agreed to be Mr. Ganjar Pranowo, said RGN Founder and Chairman of the Board, Admiral TNI (Purn) Bernard Kent Sondakh.

These volunteers consider Ganjar capable of sustaining and continuing President Jokowi’s development agenda.

RGN also highlights the phenomena of radicalism, terrorism and other intolerant actions that threaten Pancasila.

Bernard said, the meaning of the statement is a promise and loyalty. He invited his members to pledge allegiance to support Ganjar to become the eighth president until he achieves victory. So, I remind you, there is no turning back, there is no doubt and we must be sure that because we are multiparty nationalists who have a vision and a mission and perform the same, said Bernard.

YOSEPHA DEBRINA RATIH PUSPARISA RGN TNI Admiral (Purn) Founder and Chairman Bernard Kent Sondakh delivers a speech during Gapura Nusantara Volunteers Declaration in Kelapa Gading, Jakarta on Saturday (10/6/2023). This support comes from retired TNI-Polri officers and civil society.

Electoral support

Ganjar acknowledged that election issues require community support. This support does not exclude the possibility that the candidate for the vice-presidency (cawapres) comes from retired officers of TNI-Polri. One can take all sources (amongst) (as a running mate). We’ll discuss that later, Ganjar said after the event.

He added, in determining the vice-presidential candidates, that the cooperation between the parties remains open first. When the collaboration is over, his party will discuss the cawapres candidate who has been prepared.

Later we will consult. Of course, Mrs (PDI-P President Megawati Soekarnoputri) has already said, we spoke to Mr Jokowi yesterday, then finally I will, she said.