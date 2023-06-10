Donald Trump charged with 37 counts in classified documents case





Federal prosecutors unveiled an indictment on Friday charging Donald Trump with 37 counts, accusing the former US president of repeatedly lying and obfuscating to illegally keep some of the government’s most sensitive national security secrets .

Most of the charges directly accuse Trump of improperly retaining highly classified documents, many of which were so sensitive they were marked for special handling or barred from disclosure to non-Americans in the face of legal requirements by federal authorities.

But the indictment also detailed the elaborate subterfuge Trump undertook to trick investigators trying to recover dozens of files, including moving boxes to rooms all over his Mar-a-Lago estate where even his own lawyers would not find them. That effort led to charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years each.

The indictment, brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, marks the first time in US history that a former president has faced federal criminal charges.

We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone, Smith said on Friday, just after the indictment was made public. He encouraged the public to read the indictment in its entirety to understand the extent and gravity of the crimes charged.

Jack Smith, the Justice Department’s special counsel, speaks to reporters after Trump’s indictment was unsealed on Friday. Getty Images

The court filing includes a list of 31 documents Trump allegedly withheld, including one about a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities and another about a foreign country’s support for terrorist acts.

But much of the indictment focuses on Trump’s cover-up efforts after he left office in January 2021, which included storing boxes in a Mar-a-Lago shower and suggesting his own lawyer to remove particularly sensitive documents from files handed over to government investigators.

Prosecutors also produced a transcript of an audio tape in which Trump describes a US attack plan on a foreign country to visiting researchers, admitting that as president I could have declassified it, but now I don’t. can not. He added: This is still a secret, suggesting he was aware he was inappropriately sharing classified intelligence.

Boxes of documents inside a bathroom found in 2021 at the Mar-a-Lago Estate Ministry of Justice via REUTERS

The indictment also charged Waltine Nauta, a former White House valet who worked as an aide to Trump, as an alleged co-conspirator. Nauta is accused of moving boxes of documents in the Mar-a-Lago estate at the behest of former presidents. The couple were summoned to a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida on Tuesday.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called Smith deranged and said he provided [the records] openly. He also said the charges were politically motivated. Nauta could not immediately be reached for comment.

The indictment was unsealed shortly after two of Trump’s top lawyers abruptly withdrew from his legal team. The departure of Jim Trusty and John Rowley throws his defense into uncertainty as several new rivals challenge him for the Republican presidential nomination.

Although Trump remains the frontrunner for his parties in 2024, the new charges are his second criminal indictment in as many months, and a third is expected from local prosecutors in Georgia this summer. A growing number of Republicans believe the weight of legal challenges could leave him vulnerable to the expanding field of presidential challengers.

However, Republicans on Capitol Hill have come to his defense, and Trump is counting on primary voters to oppose the charges as evidence of politically motivated persecution promoted by Democrats and the Joe Biden administration. High-ranking Republicans, including Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the United States House, and Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida and Trump’s main rival in 2024, have attacked the Justice Department over the indictment. .

Trump said his two lawyers would be replaced by Todd Blanche, who is already on his legal team, and a firm to be named later.

Recommended

In a statement on Friday, Trusty and Rowley said, “It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him, and we know he will be vindicated.

The ex-president reiterated on Friday that he was authorized to take the documents under the Presidential Archives Act. But the law says that official presidential documents belong to the United States, not the president, and must be kept in a federal repository.

In addition to the classified documents case, Smith is also handling an investigation into Trump’s alleged interference in the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Biden.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County Attorney in Georgia, is also investigating the 2020 election. Coupled with Smiths’ investigation into the matter, these are the biggest legal threats Trump faces, according to legal experts.

The indictment in the documents case comes after Trump earlier this year pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, the first time that a current or former US president has been criminally charged. These charges were brought under New York State law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/4a7495ea-77e3-4be2-9378-6d6eeb5d4ebb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos