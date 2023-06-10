Pakistan unveils $51 billion budget, half of which is for debt service





On Friday, attendants wait for customers at a gas station in Rawalpindi. Soaring energy prices have been a major driver of inflation in Pakistan (Farooq NAEEM)

Pakistan’s cash-strapped government on Friday unveiled a budget of 14.5 trillion rupees (about $50.5 billion), more than half of which is earmarked for servicing the 7.3 trillion rupee debt.

Pakistan’s economy has been hit by a balance of payments crisis as it attempts to repay crippling foreign debt, while months of political chaos have scared off potential foreign investment.

Inflation has skyrocketed, the rupee has fallen, and the country can no longer afford to import, leading to a sharp drop in industrial production.

About Rs 950 billion has been earmarked for winning development projects ahead of general elections later this year, while other populist measures include civil service salary increases of up to 35% and a raise 17.5% for state pensions.

Presenting the budget to the National Assembly on Friday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar insisted that the targets had been cautious.

“There will soon be general elections in the country, but despite this, the next fiscal year budget is being prepared as a responsible budget instead of an election budget,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed his predecessor Imran Khan – ousted by a no-confidence vote in April last year – for the quagmire.

“Our previous government beat the economy,” he said.

– Poor being ‘humiliated’ –

Akhtar Khan Nawaz, a fruit and vegetable market worker in the capital Islamabad, said “the poor were humiliated”.

“(The budget) will be of no use unless inflation is brought down, the poor will only be relieved if inflation is eased,” he told AFP.

Sharif said he was optimistic for an extension later this month of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan facility crucial to keeping the economy afloat.

“The head of the IMF has given his verbal commitment…there is no obstacle,” he said.

The IMF has told Pakistan it must secure additional external financing, remove a series of populist subsidies and allow the rupee to float freely against the dollar before releasing another tranche of the $6.5 billion facility. .

Yet the latest budget provides 1.07 trillion rupees for subsidies.

“The government absolutely needs to make people’s decisions because this is an election year,” said Nasir Iqbal, an economist at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

The country failed to meet any economic growth target for the 2022-23 financial year, according to a key government report released on Thursday, with GDP growth a meager 0.3%.

Dar said on Friday the latest budget was based on 3.5% GDP growth, although the World Bank projected a less ambitious 2% growth in a report released earlier this week.

It also had an annual inflation forecast of 21%, compared to a current annual rate of 37.97%.

The economy was also devastated by record monsoon floods last year that left nearly a third of the country under water, devastating large swaths of farmland and leaving tens of millions homeless.

But the political crisis remains the main risk factor in the coming months.

Former Prime Minister Khan’s hugely popular campaign to return to power turned into street violence after his brief arrest last month, sparking a massive crackdown on his party, including mass arrests and court trials military.

The military holds undue influence in Pakistani politics, having staged at least three successful coups leading to decades of martial law.

Militant attacks have also increased since the Taliban took control of neighboring Afghanistan, further undermining the prospect of foreign investment.

On Friday, Dar earmarked 1.8 trillion rupees for defense spending, up from 1.5 trillion rupees last year.

