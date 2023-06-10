2 statements by Kaesang Pangarep declaring himself ready to run for Depok Pilkada 2024 to become a candidate for mayor





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi, finally opened his voice and admitted that he was ready to run as the candidate for mayor of Depok. This was revealed by Kaesang on his YouTube account, Kaesang Pangarep. Afterwards, Kaesang also admitted that he received his family’s blessing to stand for election as the regional leader of Depok in 2024. “I am Kaesang Pangarep, I got permission and blessing from my family, God willing, I am ready to be the first Depok, please support, be independent,” Kaesang said on his account. YouTube, Saturday (10/6/2023). Before announcing that he will be running for the 2024 Depok City Pilkada, PDIP DPP President Puan Maharani admitted that she first wanted to make sure whether Kaesang really wanted to become a PSI cadre or rather follow the traces of his father, brother and brother-in-law within the framework of the PDIP. “Later I will ask Kaesang. Do you want to join the PDIP or not? It’s first,” Puan Maharani said at the PDIP DPP office in Jakarta on Friday, June 9, 2023. Puan also said yes, if Kaesang doesn’t want to follow in his family’s footsteps. According to him, the rules of the PDIP allow a family from a different party from a different region. As we know, Kaesang’s closeness to PSI began with the encouragement to run as mayoral candidate (walkot) Depok and the presence of a giant billboard in Kaesang’s image with the slogan candidate for the town hall of Depok bearing the PSI logo. As previously reported, President Jokowi’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep opened his voice regarding the Depok Regional Leadership Council (DPD) Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) which put up a billboard with his face on it. above. Here is a series of statements from Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi, finally opening his voice saying he is ready to run as a candidate for mayor of Depok. Liputan6.com:

Kaesang Pangarep finally gave a clear answer. He will be running as a candidate for mayor of Depok. Through his YouTube account, Kaesang clarified and opened his voice. Internet users also support his candidacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/5315759/2-pernyataan-kaesang-pangarep-nyatakan-diri-siap-maju-di-pilkada-depok-2024-jadi-calon-wali-kota The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos