Five reasons why we should be troubled by Boris Johnson’s resignation honors

Boris Johnson appears to have contemplated the controversy over his resignation honors by stepping down following the reported recommendation by privileges committees that he should be suspended for misleading Parliament.

The list saga has lasted so long that even with full visibility of the final list, it’s easy to lose sight of why we should care about the people the former prime minister nominated for peerages during and after his tenure. . Appropriately for a politician whose Westminster career has been as dramatic and controversial as any in recent memory, Johnson’s list was approved just hours before he was to step down as an MP.

The verdict of the privileges committee and Johnson’s swift exit from parliament will be front-page news in the coming days. But beyond the immediate astonishment at some of those who became life members of the Second House, it is worth remembering the important questions raised by Johnson’s honors.

1. Johnson attempted to stretch the conventions around Lords nominations

Throughout his tenure Johnson tried to push the boundaries of the constitution, and his approach to his resignation honors was no different, it’s obvious he tried to stretch the conventions around Lords nominations . The House of Lords Nominations Committee (HOLAC) confirmed that it had rejected on grounds of propriety no less than eight people whom Johnson had proposed to knight. With seven new peers on the list, that represents a rejection rate of over 50%. The previous average was around 10%. This, combined with Johnson’s indictment by the Privileges Committee for misleading Parliament, will further bolster his reputation for constitutional recklessness.

2. There are concerns about the suitability of some of Johnson’s peers

While HOLAC clearly played a significant role in moderating Johnsons proposals for peerages, the final list rightly raised concerns about those who were cleared and now have lifetime seats in the upper house. . This poses a serious risk to the reputation and credibility of the House of Lords, which, without democratic legitimacy, relies on the quality of its members. Resignation honors allow former prime ministers to reward friends and political allies rather than appoint people with a clear contribution to make in the legislature, which reinforces perceptions of cronyism. These perceptions are then reinforced if the individuals in question do not participate in the work of the Lords by treating it as a club of rarefied members rather than a workplace, a concern expressed by Lord Speaker Lord McFall in 2022.

3. The House of Lords is already too big

These appointments further inflate the already bloated House of Lords, further damaging its credibility while raising concerns about its effectiveness. The enormous size of the Lords inhibits the effectiveness of their control, for example by speeding up the renewal of commissions. Johnson’s seven resignation peerages bring to 94 the total number he added to the Lords during his relatively short premiership with over 760 members, making it now one of the largest legislatures in the world .

4. Johnson dragged the monarch into politics again

As he had done as prime minister with his controversial and ultimately illegal attempt to prorogue parliament in 2019, Johnson’s resignation honors have drawn the monarch into politics. The statement announcing his resignation honors begins with the following line: The King was graciously pleased to signify his intention to confer peerages of the United Kingdom for life, before listing Johnson’s seven chosen peers. It was a cynical act by Johnson to wait for his honors to be announced before stepping down from his seat, a move that once again demonstrated a disregard for the principle that the monarch should not be embarrassed or drawn into politics. . Peerages won’t damage King Charles’ position, but this key tenet of our constitution is no longer as strong as it was before Johnson’s premiership.

5. Rishi Sunak missed an opportunity

Finally, Johnson’s endorsement of nominations is a missed opportunity for the current occupant of No 10 to highlight and uphold that tradition. Rishi Sunak acquiesced to Johnson’s latest stretch of constitutional convention, choosing to accept his honors of resignation even when Johnson’s blatant proposals presented him with a clear opportunity to push back, or even establish his professed ethical credentials by stepping down. practice completely. the composition of the House of Lords is unlikely to be at the forefront of voters’ concerns at the next election, but the Prime Minister has missed an opportunity to show he cares about the caliber of people who determine laws and regulations. policies that shape voters’ lives.

but the headlines will now largely focus on Johnson’s dramatic exit from the Commons stage. Nevertheless, Johnson’s final overhaul of the House of Lords is the starkest reminder of why former prime ministers should no longer be allowed to appoint their friends, allies and benefactors to lifetime positions in the second legislative chamber of the United Kingdom.