Trump lawyers drop classified documents case





James Trusty, former lawyer for Donald Trump, appears on “Meet the Press” in Washington, DC on April 9, 2023.

William B. Plowman: Nbc | Getty Images

Two lawyers who represented Donald Trump in the months leading up to the indictment of the former federal president for handling classified documents stopped working for him on Friday morning.

The lawyers, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, did not explain in detail why they had resigned, other than to say in a joint statement that “it is a logical time” to do so given his indictment on Thursday. in the US District Court in Miami.

Trusty and Rowley also said they will no longer represent Trump in an ongoing federal criminal investigation into his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Trusty had made several television news appearances on Thursday night and Friday morning to discuss Trump’s indictment as a lawyer.

Trump first announced that the two attorneys were leaving his cases in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He said he will now be represented by Todd Blanche, a New York attorney who is representing him in another criminal case in Manhattan Supreme Court.

There, Trump is charged in an indictment by a state grand jury with falsifying business documents related to a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

He pleaded not guilty in this case.

“We will be announcing additional attorneys in the coming days,” wrote Trump, who is due to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday on the indictment charging him with multiple crimes.

Blanche did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Trump is accused of keeping hundreds of classified government documents at his residence at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House, as well as obstruction for his failure to return those documents. in the face of the demands of US officials.

In a joint statement, Trusty and Rowley wrote: “This morning we tendered our resignations as attorneys for President Trump, and we will no longer represent him in either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation. “

“It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him, and we know he will be vindicated in his battle against the Biden administration’s partisan militarization of the American justice system,” the lawyers said.

“Now that the case has been filed in Miami, it’s a logical time for us to step aside and let others carry out business,” they wrote. “We do not intend to arrange any media appearances regarding our withdrawals or any other confidential communications we have had with the President or his legal team.

