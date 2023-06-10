In Cairo, Prime Minister Modi and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi could elevate their ties to a strategic partnership





India and Egypt may sign the document to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, involving defense industrial cooperation, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt on June 24-25, people said. aware of the issue. The decision to improve relations was announced during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi’s visit to India in January for the Republic Day parade. The strategic partnership would involve deeper counterterrorism cooperation and a defense industrial partnership, the people said. In January, India and Egypt, a key player in the Arab world, agreed on a strategic partnership, covering political, security, defence, energy and economic aspects. The defense partnership, which had lost momentum in the post-Nasser era, has gained momentum over the past two years with joint exercises, layovers and visits by defense leaders. Indian investment in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with Egypt seeking Indian investment to boost the local economy, is also on the cards during the Prime Minister’s trip. A cooperation pact in the agricultural sector to share best practices could also be announced, the people quoted earlier said. The Prime Minister’s trip will give new impetus to India’s relations with the Arab world as Egypt remains a key player in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and a voice of moderation. In recent years, Egypt has severed its ties with India and Pakistan. Egypt is a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and a member of the BRICS bank while expressing strong interest in joining the BRICS. On the occasion of El-Sisi’s visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the abuse of cyberspace by extremist forces was a “growing threat” and the two sides agreed to intensify cooperation in this regard. . “We agree that terrorism is the greatest threat to humanity. Both countries also agree that strong measures are needed to end cross-border terrorism and for that we need to convince the international community through joint efforts,” Modi said on the occasion. The prime minister said there is “unlimited” scope for cooperation in Indo-Egyptian relations, especially in the areas of defense and security. In his remarks during the January visit, El-Sisi said that relations between the two civilizations date back to ancient times and that Egypt wants to welcome more Indian tourists. The two sides signed five MoUs covering culture, youth cooperation, cybersecurity, information and technology, and public broadcasting. El-Sisi had invited Modi to visit Egypt and demanded greater air connectivity between the two countries. He said he spoke to Modi about investment opportunities in Egypt and the measures taken by his government to promote investment.

