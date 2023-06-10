Cash-strapped Pakistani government proposes comprehensive budget with funds to tackle climate change





Pakistan’s cash-strapped government presented its draft national budget on Friday, allocating funds to tackle climate change despite the $30 billion in losses from last summer’s devastating floods. Lawmakers are expected to approve the proposal by the end of the month, after a clause-by-clause discussion.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government, which took over from former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been grappling with an unprecedented economic downturn since taking office last year. Meanwhile, talks with the International Monetary Fund to revive the $6 billion bailout have been on hold since December.

The draft budget provides $940 billion for the next fiscal year, starting July 1, a significant increase from last year’s $786 billion budget. Of the proposed sum, $1.3 billion is earmarked for the government’s Climate Change Division, the agency in charge of projects aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change on the country.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government was committed to working on climate resilience and preparedness for natural disasters. Ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction projects in flood-affected areas will be allocated $201 million, he said.

Pakistan is among the 10 countries most affected by climate change, according to experts, while the country’s contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions is less than 1%. Last summer’s floods devastated Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people and affecting an estimated 33 million people, with almost 8 million people displaced. The deluge pushed millions into poverty and the national poverty rate is expected to rise by 4%, according to the country’s post-disaster assessment report.

On Thursday, a government survey showed that severe macroeconomic imbalances, flood damage, domestic supply shocks and the international economic slowdown dampened economic growth to just 0.29% this fiscal year. Pakistani inflation has reached 28.2% this year, compared to 11% last year. . The current account deficit was $3.3 billion in July-April, down from $13.7 billion in the same period a year earlier.

