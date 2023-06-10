The charging document shows national secrets in the bathroom.





On Thursday, news broke, via Donald Trump himself, that he had been indicted by the federal government in Miami for mishandling classified information. On Friday, prosecutors released the indictment, which details the charges against Trump and outlines the evidence against him.

Trump is charged with 37 counts of unlawfully possessing national security information and obstructing justice, and the outline of the case will come as no surprise to anyone who has read the investigation’s coverage. He said he instructed his staff to move numerous boxes of documents and other documents, including classified documents that must by law be kept in a secure federal facility from the White House to his home in the Mar Complex. -a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, after his term ended. After being told both informally and by subpoena that he was legally required to turn over all of these classified documents to representatives of the National Archives, he testified that he had done so while allegedly working privately (with an assistant, Walt Nauta, who is also in charge) to keep some of the material anyway.

According to the government, the material kept at Mar-a-Lago included information on the defense and armament capabilities of the United States and foreign countries; US nuclear programs; the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

Unsecured locations where the government says Trump kept this material include the stage in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower in the Mar-a-Lago Clubs room, and a storage room accessible from the Mar-a-Lago Club pool terrace. through a door often held open. According to the indictment, Trump’s personal assistant at one point found several dropped TRUMP boxes and their contents spilled on the storage room floor, including a document marked SECRET//REL TO USA, FVEY, which indicated that the information contained in the document was only releasable to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. There’s a picture in the indictment of the bathroom in question. In the photo above you can see a number of boxes stacked a few inches from a toilet.

Trump is also accused of showing classified documents, a map of a country in which a US military operation was underway, and an attack plan of an unnamed country that other reports have identified as the Iran to people who were not allowed to see them, including staff members, two writers who interviewed him, and an employee of his political action committee. (He further said he told these people that the documents he was showing them were secret and highly confidential.) And according to the indictment, he responded to a May 2022 subpoena requesting all the documents. documents that remained in his possession by ordering Nauta to move a number of boxes out of the room where he knew one of his lawyers was to search for relevant documents. This attorney later told authorities that after telling Trump he had found classified documents in the remaining boxes, Trump did the following:

He made a funny move like okay, why don’t you take them with you to your hotel room and if there’s something really bad in there, like, you know, rip it off. And that was the motion he made.

This snatch motion occurred, according to notes allegedly taken by one of the attorneys, after Trump asked his legal team, in reference to the Justice Department, wouldn’t it be better if we told them simply that we have nothing here?

Via his Truth Social site, the former president said he was INNOCENT of all charges.

