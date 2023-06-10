Danrem 163/Wira Satya attends Iriana Joko Widodo and Wurry Maruf Amin’s visit to Bali Art Center





NATIONALXPOS.CO.IDDENPASAR – Danrem 163/Wira Satya Brigadier General TNI. Agus Muchlis Latif attended the visit of First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and Vice President Wurry Estu Handayani Ma’ruf Amin with a group of OASE ladies from the firm Advanced Indonesia to the Bali Art Center as part of the main event commemorating the 51st PKK Unity Day (HKG) level Bali Province. The event brought together around 14,000 people. The presence of the First Lady and the Vice President was welcomed with a Pendet dance and continued with remarks from the Governor of Bali. In his address, the Governor of Bali expressed his pride and honor for the people of Bali for the presence of Iriana Joko Widodo and Wurry Estu Handayani Ma’ruf Amin who were ready to attend the commemoration of the 51st Day of the unit of the PKK (HKG) at the level of the province of Bali, 2023. With the hope of increasing the enthusiasm and inspiration of the PKK administrators and members as well as the women of Bali Province to play an active role and work together to develop Bali according to the vision of the Bali Provincial Government “Nangun Sat Kerthi Loka Bali“. Apart from this, to enliven the activity, a parade of women in traditional Balinese dresses was also held. This illustrates the progress of women in the Bali region in increasing SMEs and SMEs in the endek weaving and clothing sector. Those who attended the activity were Military Commander IX/Udayana Major General. Sonny Aprianto, Chief Inspector General of Bali Pol Police. Putu Jayan Danu Putra, Danrem 163/Wira Satya Brigadier General TNI. Agus Muchlis Latif, Governor and Deputy Governor of the Province of Bali. (Uchan) Source: Penrem 163/Wira Satya

