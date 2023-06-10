Boris Johnson resigns as MP with immediate effect | UK News

Boris Johnson has announced he is stepping down as an MP with immediate effect after receiving the report that he lied to MPs about the party.

In an excoriating statement, the former prime minister said a letter from the privileges committee made it clear ‘they are determined to use the prosecution against me to oust me from parliament’.

Live Politics: Boris Johnson resigns

As a result, Mr Johnson said: “I have written to my association in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to say that I am resigning immediately and calling an immediate by-election.

“I’m so sorry to leave my wonderful constituency. It’s been a huge honor to serve them, both as mayor and MP.”

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





2:01

Boris Johnson has announced he is stepping down as an MP with immediate effect.



The Cross-Party Privileges Committee, led by Labor MP Harriet Harman, has assessed whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament with his statements claiming all COVID rules and guidelines were followed by Number 10 during lockdown rallies.

Mr Johnson faced the prospect of a by-election if MPs recommended a suspension of the Commons for 10 days or more as punishment for lying.

In response to his resignation, a spokesman for the committee said they had “followed House procedures and mandate at all times and will continue to do so.”

They added: “Mr. Johnson has deviated from House processes and challenged the integrity of the House with his statement. The commission will meet on Monday to conclude the inquiry and issue its report expeditiously.”

In his 1,000-word statement, the former prime minister claimed the committee ‘has yet to produce any evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons’.

‘They know full well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I sincerely believed to be true and what I had been instructed to say, like any other minister,’ Mr Johnson said.

He claimed their aim ‘from the start has been to find me guilty, whatever the facts’ and that there is ‘a witch hunt going on, to get revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the referendum result of 2016″.

“I am now being forced out of Parliament by a small handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims, and without the endorsement even of members of the Conservative Party, let alone the electorate at large.”

Learn more:

Statement of resignation in full

What led to the surprise resignation of the former Prime Minister?

Mr Johnson also used his statement to launch a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak’s government for raising taxes, failing to get the most out of Brexit and not being conservative enough.

“When I left office last year, the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now widened considerably,” he said.

“Just a few years after winning the biggest majority in nearly half a century, that majority is now clearly under threat. Our party urgently needs to regain its momentum and faith in what this country can do.”

He hinted he might try to get back into politics, saying he was “very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now”.

Mr Johnson’s exit from political life comes less than four years after winning a historic majority of 80 seats and nine months after he was forced to resign as Prime Minister following the collapse of support for the government because of partygate and the Chris Pincher affair.

This brings the end of a grandiloquent political career spanning more than two decades, with Mr Johnson previously representing Henley in the House of Commons between 2001 and 2008 and serving two terms as Mayor of London before returning to parliament in 2015.

Johnson throws in the towel on his political career Sam Coats Deputy Political Editor @SamCoatesSky It sounds like a declaration of war, but in reality today matters because Boris Johnson is simply throwing in the towel on his political career. Since becoming prime minister, Boris Johnson has been a ghost at the Tory party. He sucked the oxygen out of the room, with the media and a slice of conservative partying still hanging on his every word like it mattered. A more sober analysis suggests that’s not the case, and today’s decision is less about taking a public stand and more about acknowledging that he’s never coming back and that he doesn’t even have the backing of the government. Parliament to make problems fun. Twelve months from now, today’s decision will be seen in a different light – as an inevitability, rather than simply the aftermath of the privileges committee and its request for a by-election. The massive winnings, the fact that he’d probably never have numbers to run for the lead given the stain on his reputation – those aren’t reasons to stay. If he stayed, he would likely undermine the current and all future Conservative leaders with his magnetism charm, cunning and troublesome presence. That’s why, once again, he voted to leave: to preserve the myth, not put it to the test of reality.

Audiences are ‘fed up with endless conservative soap operas’

On Friday, Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricator, who received a knighthood on Mr Johnson’s long-awaited list of resignation honours, said the former Prime Minister had been subjected to ‘shameful treatment’ .

He tweeted: ‘Shameful treatment of a political leader who made world history by delivering Brexit and leading the Tories to a landslide General Election victory.

Richard Mills, chairman of the Conservative Association of Uxbridge & South Ruislip, said it had been an “honor and a privilege” to work with Mr Johnson since his election in 2015 and described his commitment to the constituency over the course of of the last eight years of “remarkable”.

But many deputies welcomed his departure.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said: “As Boris Johnson walks out of favor, the British public is fed up with this endless Tory soap opera played at their expense.

“After thirteen years of Tory chaos, enough is enough. It’s time for Britain to make a fresh start with a Labor government.”

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





0:57

“It’s good if Boris Johnson is gone”



Daisy Cooper, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, simply said, “Good riddance.”

SNP deputy leader Mhairi Black said: “Boris Johnson jumped before he was pushed, and no one in Scotland will be sorry to see him from behind, but he also highlighted the weakness of Rishi Sunak, who has no authority over bitterly divided countries. Conservative Party.”

Green MP Caroline Lucas said: ‘Everyone knew he was unfit for public office even before he was an MP. Yet the Tories made him their leader and look what happened .peerages in an atrocious act of patronage and sordidness.”

The announcement, coming just a few hours later his resignation list had been publishedmeans the Tories are likely to face an uphill battle to retain the London seat in a by-election.

This was the second by-election called on Friday after Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries’ decision to step down to the Commons immediately, rather than waiting for the next election.