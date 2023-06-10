Politics
Company Highlights: California Transit and a Winning Week on Wall Street
Car-dependent California seeks to follow New York’s lead and save public transit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) California’s transit agencies are asking Democrats who control state government to bail them out as Democrats in New York recently did. It turns out to be a much tougher sell in California. The most populous state in the country is far more auto-dependent than much of the northeast. The state is expected to have a budget deficit of $31.5 billion. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has also proposed cutting an additional $2 billion in transit infrastructure funding to help balance the books. Bay Area Rapid Transit has warned they may be forced to stop operating after 9 p.m. and on weekends without additional funding.
Erdogan’s new central bank chief hints at hope for Turkey’s economic recovery
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey’s president has named a former U.S.-based bank executive to head the central bank. Friday’s nomination sends the strongest signal yet that Recep Tayyip Erdogan may abandon his unusual economic policies that many blame for worsening the cost of living crisis. Erkan, 41, was educated at Princeton and will become the first woman to lead Turkey’s central bank. Erdogan won a third presidential term last month as the country grapples with high inflation that makes it difficult for people to find food and shelter. He also appointed a respected former banker as finance minister. Both nominations point to the possibility of Erdogan abandoning interest rate policies that run counter to mainstream economic thinking.
Stock market today: Wall Street climbs higher, marking the 4th winning week for the S&P 500
NEW YORK (AP) Stocks soared on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its fourth straight winning week. The benchmark index edged up 0.1% on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 43 points, also 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Tesla led the market, rising 4.1% after announcing that General Motors’ electric vehicles will be able to use much of the company’s extensive charging network from early next year. Investors are eagerly awaiting market-shaping events in the weeks ahead, including the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate meeting and inflation updates.
Lawmakers propose to weaken Obama’s rule requiring airlines to advertise full airfare
Congress in WASHINGTON (AP) will consider rolling back an Obama-era rule that requires airlines to state the full cost of a ticket when advertising fares. Republicans and Democrats on the House Transportation Committee on Friday proposed letting airlines exclude taxes and fees from advertised fares, as long as the full price is available by clicking on a hyperlink or otherwise. It’s in a bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration for five more years. The bill would also make becoming an airline pilot a bit easier by increasing the amount of training that can be done in simulators instead of flying an airplane.
President McCarthy eyes new commission to tackle nations’ debt, but many Democrats are wary
WASHINGTON (AP) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is studying history and considering appointing a mix of lawmakers and business leaders to a new commission to tackle the nations mounting debt. McCarthy has just won his biggest political victory since becoming president. He got the White House to agree to a debt ceiling suspension that also contained some $1.5 trillion in deficit savings. Now he is considering whether to ask CEOs who have streamlined business operations to work with lawmakers. He says, I think this combination would work well, but right now I’m spending a lot of time on how to put this together. A Democratic senator calls the effort a prescription for trouble.
Biden picks longtime transportation official as acting FAA chief
WASHINGTON (AP) The Federal Aviation Administration has another acting chief in charge. The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden had chosen longtime government official Polly Trottenberg to lead the FAA. She replaces another interim director, Billy Nolen, who announced in April that he would be leaving soon. Trottenberg held a high-ranking position in the Obama administration’s Department of Transportation. Most recently, she served as an assistant to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Before that, she headed the New York City Department of Transportation and worked on Capitol Hill as a Senate staffer. The FAA has been without a permanent administrator for over a year.
Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office quits Twitter due to barrage of vicious homophobic attacks
LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has quit Twitter due to the barrage of what the office called vicious homophobic attacks. The account that went by the nickname @LADAOffice no longer exists on Twitter. The office said Thursday that comments on Twitter ranged from homophobic and transphobic slurs to sexually explicit and graphic images. He added that they remained visible in account replies for more than 24 hours after being reported to Twitter. Several advocacy groups say attacks on LGBTQ+ users have increased dramatically since Elon Musk took over the company last fall.
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebrand
LE MANS, France (AP) Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year as part of a massive rebranding of Ford Performance that aims to bring the automaker into the business of the race. The new race car based on the Mustang Dark Horse has been unveiled at Le Mans. Mustang will enter the GT3 category next year with at least two cars in IMSA and the World Endurance Championship. The project is part of an overall rebranding of Ford Performance which has been carried out by renowned motorsports designer Troy Lee and aims to establish Ford as a lifestyle brand with a sporting mindset.
The S&P 500 rose 4.93 points, or 0.1%, to 4,298.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 43.17 points, or 0.1%, to 33,876.78. The Nasdaq composite added 20.62 points, or 0.2% to 13,259.14. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index fell 15.07 points, or 0.8%, to 1,865.71.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
Company Highlights: California Transit and a Winning Week on Wall Street
