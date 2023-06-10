Imran Khan: Pakistan’s budget targets artificial and unrealistic goals,’ says Imran Khan’s party





ISLAMABAD: Party leaders of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized the budget announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, calling it artificial and unrealistic, and accused him of falsifying figures of 1 trillion rupees on the amount of interest payments and non-tax revenue. Pakistan’s government on Friday unveiled a 14.4 trillion-rupee budget for 2023-2024 as it struggles to avoid an impending default due to dwindling foreign reserves. Dar, who presented the budget to the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, said the government will aim for a growth rate of 3.5% in the coming financial year. Leaders of Pakistan’s Khan-led Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party called it an Instagrammable budget. salary increases, were made to keep the vote bank. Azhar said the finance minister had not presented any plan to reduce inflation or save the flagging economy. All the targets in this budget are artificial and unrealistic like last year, he said, adding that the targets for economic growth, tax collection, inflation rate, imports and remittances were only written to balance the budget, because they had nothing to do with reality. non-tax payments and receipts. He said the finance minister had presented no plan to curb inflation or rescue the flagging economy as industrial production fell 25% in the past two months due to the import ban raw material. and the contraction of the economy. The budget has a new external debt target of $8.5 billion, but that wouldn’t be possible without the IMF,” he added. based at the International Monetary Fund, which was originally due to be disbursed in November last year. The funds are part of a $6.5 billion bailout package approved by the IMF in 2019, which analysts say is essential if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on its external debt obligations. Party financial expert Muzammil Aslam, in a conversation with Dawn newspaper, said it was just an Instagrammable budget with filters turned on. It will be the first time in history that interest liabilities on loans will exceed the total income/revenue of the country. Some of the measures such as a 35% increase in salaries and a 17.5% increase in pensions were announced for the vote bank, he said. Aslam claimed there would be a series of mini and micro budgets and the new government would have no choice but to revise the budget.

