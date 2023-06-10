Donald Trump kept classified documents in shower and ballroom and faces 37 felony counts, unsealed indictment claims | American News





A recently unsealed indictment shows Donald Trump kept classified documents in a bathroom, shower, ballroom, storage room, office and bedroom.

The former president faces 37 counts related to withholding classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements.

Donald Trump’s latest indictment: Former US president ‘told his aide to hide boxes from the FBI’

The indictment, which was released on Friday, said Trump was personally involved in moving boxes to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and showed documents to others at least twice. occasions.

Image: Classified information boxes in the bathroom. Photo: Ministry of Justice

The charges accuse the president of risking some of the country’s most sensitive security secrets.

Details of US nuclear weapons programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies and US plans for retaliatory military attacks were included in some of the documents, according to the federal indictment.

Prosecutors said Trump showed another person a Defense Department document described as a “plan of attack” against another country.

Image: Photo: Ministry of Justice Image: Photo: Ministry of Justice

The indictment marks the first time in US history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.

Trump faces jail time if convicted, with the obstruction of justice charge carrying the highest sentence of up to 20 years.

Loaded alongside Trump was his aide Walt Nauta, who was seen on CCTV removing boxes from the Mar-a-Lago estate.

Image: Photo: Ministry of Justice Image: Photo: Ministry of Justice

Nauta faces six counts, including conspiracy to obstruct, withholding a document or record and plan to conceal, according to the federal indictment.

He told the FBI he didn’t know how some of the documents ended up at Mar-a-Largo’s estate, when in fact he had been involved in moving them from a storage room, the report says. indictment.

What charges is Trump facing?

Trump faces 37 charges in total, accusing him of mishandling classified information.

The most serious of these are 31 charges brought under the Espionage Act, which criminalizes the unauthorized possession of national defense information.

He is liable to a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The former president is also charged with several counts of obstruction of justice, which criminalize any “intent to obstruct, obstruct or influence” an investigation.

He is also accused of making false statements to investigators.

To prove these allegations, prosecutors will have to show that Trump’s actions were intentional and that his purpose was to obstruct the investigation, whether or not it was successful.

Lying to government officials

The newly unsealed indictment was constructed using Trump’s own words and actions, as told to prosecutors by attorneys, close aides and other witnesses.

He accuses Trump of enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and of telling his attorneys he wanted to challenge a subpoena for materials stored at his estate in Florida.

“I don’t want anyone going through my boxes,” one of Trump’s attorneys told the former president, according to the indictment.

Image: Trump sits in the Oval Office in 2017 as a folder of classified documents is visible on the desk to the left

He also asked if it would be better “if we just told them we don’t have anything here”.

Totaling nearly 50 pages, the indictment comes as Trump is due to make his first appearance in federal court in Miami, where the case was filed.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

0:48 Justice Department special adviser on Trump charges

Laws “must be enforced”

Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose investigation of Trump over classified documents led to his indictment, said laws that protect national defense information are essential and “must be enforced.”

Trump, who has claimed his innocence in the case, attacked Mr Smith on his Truth Social platform after details of the indictment were released.

“He’s a Trump Hater – a deranged ‘psycho’ who shouldn’t be involved in any ‘Justice’ related matter in any way,” he wrote.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

3:05 Trump kept classified documents

He added: “There was no crime except what the DOJ and the FBI did against me for years.

“No one said I wasn’t allowed to see the personal files I brought with me from the White House. There’s nothing wrong with that…”

About 13,000 documents were seized by investigators at the Mar-a-Lago estate nearly a year ago.

One hundred were marked as classified.

The former president has previously said he declassified those documents when he was president, but his lawyers have refused to make that argument in court filings.

