Indian Farmer Used ChatGPT Shortly After Launch: Sam Altman Shares Inspirational Story





OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, while visiting India as part of a global tour, shared his amazement at the widespread adoption of ChatGPT in the country. During interview With The Economic Times, Altman said he was curious how India wholeheartedly accepted the AI ​​chatbot and looked forward to learning more during his pit stop. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. (AP) He also told the inspiring story of an Indian farmer who was able to access a government portal with the help of ChatGPT and WhatsApp soon after its launch, outlining the benefits of AI in real life. Highlighting Indian users’ enthusiasm for ChatGPT, Altman said, India is one country that has really, really embraced ChatGPT. Maybe you can tell me why, I hope to learn while I’m here. One of the very first things, like in the first few weeks of ChatGPT being launched, we heard about a farmer in India who was unable to access government services, and through ChatGPT logged in to WhatsApp in a complicated way and then was able to now. It was like one of the first things – we didn’t think it would happen. The leader of the AI ​​revolution arrived in India on Wednesday and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the downsides of the technology and the need for its regulation. Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the OpenAI chief said, “It’s super impressive what India has done in terms of domestic technology, domestic assets. But the government should focus on finding out how it can integrate this technology into other services. Hopefully we all start using Language Learning Models (LLMs) to improve government services. Altman meets Modi “I met with PM Modi and talked about its drawbacks (IA) and why it is important to look into it,” Altman said addressing a group of students from the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology. , Delhi (IIIT-D). “It’s really amazing to see what’s happening in India with the adoption of AI. Not just OpenAI, but also other technologies,” Altman said, adding that it will be the most transformational technology that India has ever seen. mankind has ever produced. Startups in India Altman also revealed that he is currently open to funding startups in India rather than setting up a business center or research lab. He also said the company is thrilled with its impact on education. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Multimedia journalist at Hindustan Times. Covers news from India, the world, business and technology with a keen eye for human interest stories rooted in gender and culture. …See the details

