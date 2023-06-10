‘Every victory is a testimony’, PM Modi salutes Indian shooters at ISSF Junior World Cup 2023





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account on Saturday to salute India’s shooters, who won laurels for the country at the 2023 ISSF Junior World Cup. With recognition of the young shooters’ impressive performances at the Cup World Juniors in Suhl, Germany, India topped the medal tally with 15 medals including six gold, six silver and three bronze. Prime Minister Modi expressed his pride and admiration for Team India’s remarkable performance at the event. The Prime Minister hailed this achievement as a testament to the unwavering passion, dedication and indomitable spirit of our young athletes. Prime Minister Modi extended his best wishes to the entire contingent and acknowledged their hard work while emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting and nurturing sporting talent in India. Our shooters continue to make us proud! Incredible performance by India at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 with a total of 15 medals and emerging at the top of the medal table. Each win is a testament to the passion, dedication and spirit of our young athletes. Best wishes to them. pic.twitter.com/cPv29CliIW Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2023 2 More added to the scoreboard from the last day of @issf_official Junior World Cup Sameer and Rajkanwar Singh bag and respectively in 25m Rapid Fire Men’s Junior Event Congratulations to both of you pic.twitter.com/vzy2AVweSZ SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 7, 2023 Amanpreet Singh wins the men’s 25m pistol final and brings glory to the @issf_official Junior World Cup, Suhl Well done Amanpreet

Many congratulations pic.twitter.com/lMoCd7LdZI SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 7, 2023 keep on shining @issf_official Junior World Cup, Suhl with another #TOPSchemeAthlete Dhanush Srikanth wins the 10m Air Rifle Junior Men’s Junior Category Event. What a performance Dhanush! Keep on shooting and shining pic.twitter.com/Z4YhdeyjCb SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 5, 2023 The success of the ISSF Junior World Cup is a proud reminder of India’s growing sporting prowess and strengthens the country’s determination to reach greater heights in international sports, including at the upcoming Asian Games and the Paris Olympics in 2024. In 2021, India improved on their previous record of six medals in a single Olympic edition by finishing the Tokyo Games with a total of seven medals (one gold, two silver and four bronze). Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi

