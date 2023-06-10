DANREM 163/WSA ASSISTED MOM Hj. IRIANA JOKO WIDODO AND IBU Hj. WURRY MA’RUF AMIN AT THE ART CENTER BALL





Post views: 39 DANREM 163/WSA PARTICIPATED IN A VISIT BY HJ IRIANA JOKO WIDODO AND HJ WURRY MA’RUF AMIN TO THE ART CENTER BALI. AnalisNews co.id. Bali 06/10/2023 Denpasar, Brig as part of the peak of activity commemorating the 51st PKK (HKG) Unity Day at the Bali province level. The event brought together around 14,000 people. The presence of the First Lady and the Vice President was welcomed with a Pendet dance and continued with remarks from the Governor of Bali. In his address, the Governor of Bali expressed a sense of pride and honor for the Balinese people for the presence of Ms. Hj. Iriana Joko Widodo and Mrs. Hj Wury Estu Handayani Ma’ruf Amin who wished to attend the commemoration of the 51st Unity Day of the PKK (HKG) at the level of the province of Bali in 2023. With the hope of increasing the enthusiasm and inspiration of the PKK administrators and members as well as the women of Bali Province to play an active role and work together to develop Bali according to the vision of the Bali Provincial Government “Nangun Sat Kerthi Loka Bali”. In addition to leading this activity, a parade of women in traditional Balinese kebaya was also presented. This illustrates the progress of women in the Bali region in the rise of SMEs and SMEs in the trade of weaving and Endek clothing. Participants in the activity were Military Commander IX/Udayana, Chief of Bali Police, Danrem 163/Wira Satya and Deputy Governor of Bali Province.

(Red/Penrem 163/WSA) (Ranugito)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analisnews.co.id/index.php/2023/06/10/danrem-163-wsa-menghadiri-kunjungan-ibu-hj-iriana-joko-widodo-dan-ibu-hj-wurry-maruf-amin-di-art-center-ball/

