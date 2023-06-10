Boris Johnson’s resignation statement what he really meant | Boris Johnson

BOris Johnson’s statement announcing that he will be leaving the House of Commons is no more than 1,000 words and, as always with statements by former prime ministers, there are many often barely hidden subtexts:

I received a letter from the Privileges Committee making it clear, to my astonishment, that they are determined to use the prosecution against me to drive me out of Parliament. They still haven’t produced any evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.

This is Johnson trying to preform opinion on the privileges committee report on whether he lied to MPs about lockdown-breaking parties, which he has seen but is not yet public. This is the statement’s key message: regardless of the evidence, Johnson and his allies will always insist he was wronged.

They know full well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I sincerely believed to be true and what I had been instructed to say, like any other minister. They know that I corrected the file as soon as possible; and they know that I and all the other senior officials and ministers, including the current Prime Minister and then occupant of the same building, Rishi Sunak, believed that we were working together legally. I have been a Member of Parliament since 2001. I take my responsibilities seriously. I didn’t lie, and I think deep down the committee knows it. But they deliberately chose to ignore the truth because, from the outset, their aim was not to find out the truth, or to truly understand what I had in mind when I spoke to the Commons. Their goal from the beginning has been to convict me, regardless of the facts. This is the very definition of a kangaroo court.

That’s the other central message not just to this statement, but to most of Johnson’s public productions since he was ousted from the idea that not only did he do nothing wrong, but that he there is a plot to remove him from politics. The argument and the apparent lack of real evidence to back it up is strongly reminiscent of Donald Trump, a theme repeated in this missive.

Most of the committee members, especially the chairman, had already made deeply damaging remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence. They should have recused themselves. In retrospect, it was naïve and confident of me to think that these procedures could be helpful or fair. But I was determined to believe in the system and in justice, and to stand up for what I knew to be the truth.

A more neutral observer might argue that Johnson actually had no choice but to accept the privileges report and hope for the best. It wasn’t a choice.

It is the same faith in the impartiality of our systems that led me to appoint Sue Gray. Clearly my faith has been misplaced. Of course it suits Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP to do all they can to remove me from parliament. Unfortunately, as we saw in July last year, some Conservative MPs currently share this view. I’m not the only one who thinks there’s a witch hunt going on, to get revenge on Brexit and ultimately overturn the 2016 referendum result.

The use of the witch hunt is a presumably deliberate echo of Trump, whose paranoid, conspiratorial tone infects Johnson’s words throughout. It also explicitly amplifies another common and equally devoid of evidence claim by its most strident supporters that removing it is part of a larger plot to reverse Brexit.

My withdrawal is the necessary first step, and I believe there has been a concerted attempt to achieve this. I’m afraid I no longer believe it to be a coincidence that Sue Gray, who investigated the gatherings in No 10 is now the Labor leader’s designated chief of staff. Nor do I believe it is a coincidence that his supposedly impartial Chief Counsel, Daniel Stilitz KC, turned out to be a staunch Labor Party supporter who repeatedly tweeted personal attacks on me and the government .

No more paranoia, no more Trump-style personal attacks. On Gray, it’s worth recalling that Johnson welcomed the former senior officials’ report into Partygate, a report that most observers believe is relatively soft on him.

When I left office last year, the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. This gap has now widened massively.

Yes and no. In July 2022, a few polls had the Tories five or six percentage points behind Labour. Others had a gap of 15 points or more. Johnson’s personal polls were abysmal, what remained of his mark was tarnished not just by Partygate, but by the endless other dramas that surrounded his premiership.

Just a few years after winning the largest majority in nearly half a century, that majority is now clearly under threat. Our party urgently needs to regain momentum and faith in what this country can do. We need to show how we get the most out of Brexit and we need to set an agenda for growth and investment over the next few months. We need to cut corporate and personal taxes and not just as pre-election gimmicks rather than increasing them all the time. We must not be afraid of being a truly Conservative government. Why have we so passively abandoned the prospect of a free trade agreement with the United States? Why have we sacrificed measures to help people find accommodation or to remove European directives or to promote animal welfare?

A few pious wishes mixed with a rather dishonest revisionism. Johnson’s policies weren’t strictly conservative in the traditional sense, his 2019 bid was a creative mix of free-trade Brexitism and highly interventionist public spending, under the banner of a race up. And a US trade deal has not been abandoned by the UK. Washington simply did not want it.

We must respect the 2019 manifesto, which was approved by 14 million people. Remember that more than 17 million voted for Brexit. I am now being forced out of Parliament by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims, and without the approval of even members of the Conservative Party, let alone the electorate at large. I believe a dangerous and troubling precedent is being set.

Putting aside even more claims of a conspiracy, students of the Conservative Party’s recent history might agree that it’s not ideal that the party has changed leaders four times since 2016 on the word of party members. , or in Sunak’s case, just Tory MPs. This is how Johnson himself took over from Theresa May by forcing a prime minister who had come to power (even a limited one in his case) in a very recent election.

The Conservative party has time to regain its mojo and ambition and win the next election. I looked forward to providing enthusiastic support as a backbencher. The Harriet Harmans committee has decided to make this goal completely untenable.

This statement will particularly raise eyebrows inside No 10, given that Johnson had used most of his time as a backbench MP to make money from speeches abroad or undermine Sunak. Since being ousted as Prime Minister, he has voted four times in the Commons.

The committees report is riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of bias, but under their absurd and unfair process, I have no formal ability to challenge anything they say. The Privileges Committee is there to protect the privileges of Parliament. It is very important work. They should not use their powers which were only very recently designed to mount what is clearly a political stunt against someone they oppose. However, it is in no one’s interest for the process launched by the committee to continue for another day. So I wrote today to my association in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to say I resign immediately and call an immediate by-election.

The gist of the letter is that he resigns, and so the privileges committee can stop the job. However, the committee said it still plans to publish the report and will meet on Monday.

I’m so sorry to leave my wonderful riding. It was a huge honor to serve them, both as mayor and deputy. But I am proud that after what is a cumulative stay of 15 years, I have helped deliver a vast new railway on the Elizabeth line and the full funding of a new state-of-the-art hospital, among other things. for Hillingdon, where enabling works have already been started. I also remain immensely proud of all that we have achieved during my time as Prime Minister: getting Brexit done, winning the biggest majority in 40 years and delivering the fastest vaccine deployment of any major European country, as well as world-leading support for Ukraine. . It is very sad to leave Parliament, at least for now, but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I could be expelled, undemocratically, by a commission chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such blatant bias.

A final outburst of conspiracy, with the added threat that he will quit parliament at least for now, possibly a reference to rumors he may seek another, safer Tory seat. But while politics can change quickly, especially recent Conservative politics, it seems difficult to envision a way the party would like it to return.