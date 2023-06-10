Who is Hafize Gaye Erkan, the new head of the Central Bank of Turkey? | Business and Economy News





Erkan becomes the first woman to head the central bank after her appointment by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Hafize Gaye Erkan has been appointed governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, an institution that is expected to play a key role in efforts to revive the country’s economy in crisis. Erkan becomes the first woman to lead the institution after being appointed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The 41-year-old has had a successful career in the American business world with stints in financial services, banking, investing, risk management, technology and digital innovation, but little is known about Erkan in his home country. Erkan was born in Istanbul in 1982 to an engineer father and a mother who taught mathematics and physics. She attended one of the best public schools in Turkey, Istanbul High School, and graduated second in her class. She studied Industrial Engineering at Bogazici University, one of the most prestigious universities in Turkey, and later earned a PhD in Operations Research and Financial Engineering from Princeton University in the United States in 2006. . Erkan then completed business programs at Harvard Business School and Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Corporate career Erkan joined global investment bank Goldman Sachs as a partner in 2005, and by 2011 was named chief executive. She joined First Republic Bank in 2014, where she became co-CEO in 2021. In 2018, she was named to the 40 Under 40 lists by Crain New York Business and the San Francisco Business Times, which noted that Erkan was the only woman under 40 to hold a chairman or CEO title in one of the 100 largest US banks. Erkan supports the National Coalition of Girls’ Schools, with which she recently founded the First Republic Hafize Gaye Erkan Scholarship Program for young women and girls. In June 2022, Erkan was named CEO of Greystone, a New York-based real estate finance and investment company. Last week, Erdogan appointed Mehmet Simsek, a proponent of orthodox economic policies, as Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister. The appointment suggested a retreat from what are widely seen as Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies, including the belief that raising interest rates raises inflation.

